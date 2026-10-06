KWU Faculty Giving Back to Community

Kansas Wesleyan University faculty are mentors, role models and instructors, in and out of the classroom. On Tuesday, the university shared a list of volunteer, board and academic leadership currently being undertaken by KWU professors.

“I’m very proud of the leadership our faculty provide, not only on KWU’s campus but also throughout the region,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost and executive vice president. “We are blessed to live in a dynamic, caring community, and part of our role at KWU is to contribute to it in ways that are meaningful. It’s a privilege to work with colleagues who share this vision.”

Prof. Daniel Albertson, Music: President, Kansas Chapter – Percussive Arts Society; Festival Coordinator, Sunflower Music Festival; Percussion Coordinator, Salina Central High School

Dr. Andrew Bedrous, Sociology: Board Member, Central Kansas Foundation; Board Member, Saline County Coalition to Reduce Poverty

Prof. Bernie Botson, Emergency Management: Chair, Local Emergency Planning Committee – Saline County; Member, Water Board – Rural Water District #2

Ms. Michelle Dolan, Music: Member, Kansas Department of Education Music Standards Curriculum Committee

Dr. William Doria, Chemistry: Committee Member – (national) American Chemical Society; Awards Chair, Midwest Region – American Chemical Society; Chair-elect, Wichita Chapter – American Chemical Society

Dr. Steve Hoekstra, Psychology: President Region IV, Alpha Chi Honors Society National Council, President Region IV; Institutional Review Board Member, Salina Regional Health Center; Local Representative, Midwestern Psychological Association

Prof. Janeane Houchin, Nursing: Kansas Association of Colleges of Nursing, President

Dr. Jonathan Hughes, Sport and Exercise Science: Board Member, Salina YMCA

Prof. Steven Kimmi, Teacher Education: Member of Central Kansas District Community Vitality Professional Development Committee

Dr. Suman Kundu, Physics: Member – Tree Advisory Committee, City of Salina; Volunteer, Smoky Hill Museum

Dr. Jacob Miller-Klugesherz, Community Resilience Hub: Member, Rural Sociological Society Awards and Endowment Committee

Dr. Kelly Moore, Social Work: Chair of the Board, Ashby House

Prof. Kathy Sweeney, Nursing: Board Member, Central Kansas Foundation; Member, Advisory Board – Heartland Programs

Dr. James Townsend, Chemistry: Member-at-large, Wichita Chapter – American Chemical Society

Prof. Bonnie Welty, Sport and Exercise Science: Board Member, Salina Education Foundation; Member, Saline County Truancy Review Board; Member, USD 305 Teacher Advisory Committee

“At Kansas Wesleyan, we believe education is about more than what happens in the classroom,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “When our faculty members serve on boards, volunteer in the community and lend their expertise to local organizations, they are living out our mission by modeling servant leadership, strengthening our region and embodying the value of social responsibility. These commitments reflect the very heart of a Wesleyan education; that is, preparing men and women to make a meaningful difference in the world around them.”