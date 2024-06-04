Kansas State, West Virginia Advance To NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

Kansas State and West Virginia won NCAA Regionals this weekend, marking the sixth consecutive year that multiple Big 12 teams have reached Super Regionals. K-State travels to No. 12 seed Virginia and West Virginia heads to No. 4-seeded North Carolina.

It is the first time the Mountaineers have advanced to Super Regionals and just the second time the Wildcats have advanced, joining the 2013 campaign. All told, seven different Big 12 programs have reached Super Regionals since 2019.

K-State swept the Fayetteville Regional, highlighted by the play of Regional MOP Kaelen Culpepper, who hit .583 in the three games, hitting for the cycle in the 19-4 win over Louisiana Tech to open play. The Wildcats beat Arkansas 7-6 in the winners’ bracket game, then clinched the berth with a 7-2 victory over Southeast Missouri State.

West Virginia escaped the Tucson Regional unscathed, defeating Grand Canyon in the last two games to advance. Regional MOP Derek Clark threw a complete game, allowing four hits and one run while striking out eight in the 4-1 win against Dallas Baptist, then came back to collect the final two outs of the event in the 10-6 win over Grand Canyon. The Mountaineers posted a 5-2 win over Grand Canyon Saturday to reach the regional final.

Five Big 12 teams reached their respective regional final, with all six teams selected winning their opening game. The Big 12 was the only 3+ bid league that sent all of its teams to the winner’s bracket.