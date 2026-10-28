Howe Joins In On “KSAL Candidate Conversation”

Kansas District 71 State Representative Steven Howe joined in on another “KSAL Candidate Conversation” Wednesday morning.

Howe, a 21-year resident of Salina, is the republican incumbent.

The local business owner alongside his wife Tamra, highlighted his experience balancing family life and small business ownership with his duties as a “citizen legislator” during the state’s 90-day annual sessions.

Over his three terms in office, Howe highlighted tax relief achievements, including reducing state sales taxes on groceries and eliminating state sales taxes on Social Security.

Looking ahead to the upcoming legislative session, Howe shared his perspectives among other things on education and special education funding, and legislative independence.