The Saline County Health Department is aware of one confirmed case of measles in a surrounding county and is actively monitoring the situation in coordination with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

According to the agency, the confirmed case is not in Saline County.

At this time, there is no known widespread community transmission of measles associated with this case. Based on current guidance from KDHE, changes to the routinely recommended measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination schedule, including an accelerated vaccination schedule, are not currently recommended for the general population in Saline County.

Should circumstances change and evidence of widespread community transmission emerge, additional vaccination recommendations may be issued in accordance with state public health guidance.

Understanding Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. While measles can affect individuals of any age, young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to serious complications.

Common signs and symptoms of measles include:

-High Fever

-Cough

-Runny nose

-Red, watery eyes

-A rash that typically begins on the face before spreading to other parts of the body

Individuals who believe they may have been exposed to measles or are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider promptly. Calling ahead before visiting a healthcare facility is essential to help prevent potential exposure to others.

Vaccination and Prevention

Vaccination remains the most effective means of protecting against measles and limiting its spread within communities. Regardless of current measles activity, the Saline County Health Department encourages residents to routinely review their immunization records and ensure they and their family members are up to date on recommended vaccinations.

Residents who are unsure of their vaccination status or have questions regarding their individual risk are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider.

Ongoing Monitoring and Public Health Response

The Saline County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation, maintain communication with state and local healthcare partners, and evaluate any changes that may warrant additional public health recommendations.

Should new information become available that affects Saline County residents, the department will provide updates through its official communication channels.

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For additional information about measles, including symptoms, prevention, and vaccination recommendations, visit www.kdhe.ks.gov/1501/Measles