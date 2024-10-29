GAME PREVIEW // K-State Plays Lone Exhibition Game Tuesday vs. Fort Hays State

EXHIBITION

KANSAS STATE vs. FORT HAYS STATE

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 >> 7 p.m., CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

Big 12 Now / WatchESPN

Ben Boyle (play-by-play)

Stan Weber (analyst)

Hannah Whetstone (sideline reporter)

K-State Sports Network

Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580

Satellite Radio: none

Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)

Matt Walters (analyst)

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 45-25/Third Year

Career Record: 47-25*/Third Year

Exhibition: 2-0 [0-0 vs. Fort Hays State]

Fort Hays State: Mark Johnson [Pittsburg State ‘93]

Record at Fort Hays State: 451-220/24th Year

Career Record: 451-220/24th Year

vs. K-State: 0-4 [exhibition play only]

PROJECTED STARTERS

K-State (0-0)

G: #0 Dug McDaniel

G: #2 Max Jones

G: #3 C.J. Jones

W: #33 Coleman Hawkins

W: #1 David N’Guessan

Fort Hays State (0-0)

G: #1 Kyle Grill

G: #2 Traejon Davis

G: #5 Kaleb Hammeke

G: #11 R.J. Crawford

F: #23 Shaun Riley

EXHIBITION HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 74-21

At Home: K-State leads 57-9

At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 51-9

Active Streak: K-State, 2 [29 straight at home]

First Meeting: W, 95-59 [11/3/2007 in Manhattan]

Last Meeting: W, 79-56 [10/28/2017 in Manhattan]

Jerome Tang vs. Mark Johnson: First meeting

K-STATE PLAYS LONE EXHIBITION GAME TUESDAY VS. FORT HAYS STATE

Kansas State will play its lone exhibition game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats take on Division II foe Fort Hays State at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State has met FHSU four times in exhibition play, most recently a 79-56 Wildcat win on Oct. 28, 2017.

K-State played just one public exhibition prior to the 2023-24 season, as the Wildcats posted a 102-68 win over Emporia State on Nov. 1, 2023. The team shot 52.1 percent from the field in topping the 100-point plateau in exhibition play for the first time since 1993, as then junior Cam Carter led four players in double figures with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

K-State has won 29 consecutive exhibition games at Bramlage Coliseum dating back to a 70-68 win over Global Sports on Nov. 15, 2003. Last summer, the Wildcats saw their 11-game exhibition streak end with an 83-81 loss to Team Mexico during its 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State has been playing exhibition games since the 1963-64 season when the Wildcats defeated the Peruvian National Team at Ahearn Field House. The school played exhibition games off and on, including its first international tour in 1981, before the NCAA regulated the practice by allowing Division I institutions the ability to schedule two exhibition games per season prior to the 1987-88 season.

K-State is 74-21 all-time in exhibition play dating to 1964, including a 57-9 record at home. The Wildcats have a 51-9 record in exhibition play at Bramlage Coliseum, including 29 consecutive wins dating to 2003.

The Wildcats have 4 victories over the Tigers in exhibition play, including a 95-59 in 2007, 90-60 in 2011, 70-52 in 2015 and 79-56 in 2017.

K-State has primarily played the Kansas members of the MIAA since switching to Division II teams in exhibition play in 2004, which includes the 4 with Fort Hays State, 6 meetings with Emporia State, 8 with Washburn, 6 with Pittsburg State and 1 with Newman. During this stretch, the Wildcats also played Missouri State in a charity exhibition in 2017 to benefit the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Prior to that change, K-State mostly played traveling teams of former Division I players like Athletes First, EA Sports All-Stars and Global Sports in exhibition play from 1987 to 2005. In fact, the Wildcats’ last home exhibition loss came to the EA Sports All-Stars, 79-67, on Nov. 6, 2003.

The Wildcats saw their 11-game winning streak in exhibition play end in an 83-81 loss to Team Mexico at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. on Aug. 17, 2023, which came during the team’s 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi from Aug. 9-20, 2023.

K-State won its last exhibition game with Fort Hays State, 79-56, on Oct. 28, 2017, as the Wildcats’ starting five accounted for 64 of the 79 points on 58.5 percent shooting (24-of-41), including 50 percent (6-of-12) from 3-point range. Then sophomore Xavier Sneed scored a game-high 18 points to pace four players in double figures.

scored a game-high 18 points to pace four players in double figures. K-State defeated Emporia State in its lone exhibition prior to the 2023-24 season, as the Wildcats connected on 52.1 percent from the field, including 55.6 percent in the second half, as they eclipsed 100 points in a home exhibition game for the first time since 1993 with a 102-68 victory on Nov. 1. It was the first 100-point game in home exhibition play since a 101-80 win over Fort Hood on Nov. 22, 1993, while it was the most in a home exhibition game since scoring 111 in a win over Michigan AAU on Nov. 15, 1991.

Fort Hays State returns 6 lettermen, including 3 starters, from a team that went 23-8 overall, including a second-place finish in the MIAA with a 17-5 mark, and advanced to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Tigers lost to Minnesota-Duluth, 59-58 in the NCAA Central Region First Round. The team returns a First Team All-MIAA performer in graduate guard Kaleb Hammeke , who averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

, who averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Wildcats open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 4 against New Orleans in the first of 4 consecutive home games.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Extend its winning streak in home exhibition games to 30.

Move K-State to 5-0 in exhibition play vs. Fort Hays State.

Extend exhibition record to 75-21.

Extend exhibition record to 52-9 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Extend exhibition home game record to 58-9.

NOTES ON FORT HAYS STATE

Fort Hays State returns 6 lettermen, including 3 starters, from a team that posted a 23-8 overall record, including a second-place finish with a 17-5 mark, and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Tigers lost 59-58 to Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA Central Region First Round.

Fort Hays State was picked second in the 2024-25 MIAA preseason coaches poll, garnering 156 points and 3 first-place votes… Washburn is the preseason favorite after earning 161 points and 8 first-place votes.

Fort Hays State was one of the top defensive teams in Division II ranks, holding opponents to 57.9 points on 39.8 percent shooting, including 33.5 percent from 3-point range… The Tigers averaged 65.6 points on 43.3 percent shooting, including 29.5 percent from 3-point range, and 75.3 percent from the free throw line.

Graduate Kaleb Hammeke (13.6 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 4.1 apg.) and seniors Traejon Davis (5.9 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 0.6 apg.) and Shaun Riley (7.5 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 0.6 apg.) are the 3 returning starters for the Tigers. The team’s leading scorer, Hammeke earned a number of honors in 2023-24, including All-MIAA First Team, NABC All-District Second and D2CCA All-Region Second Team.

(13.6 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 4.1 apg.) and seniors (5.9 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 0.6 apg.) and (7.5 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 0.6 apg.) are the 3 returning starters for the Tigers. The team’s leading scorer, Hammeke earned a number of honors in 2023-24, including All-MIAA First Team, NABC All-District Second and D2CCA All-Region Second Team. Among the 9 newcomers are several transfers, including Jahvari Martino (Portland CC), Dan Mukuna (Denver), Muhamed Kante (Hill College), Bralen Thompson (Barton CC) and Alec Carlson (Colby CC).

(Portland CC), (Denver), (Hill College), (Barton CC) and (Colby CC). Fort Hays State is led by longtime head coach Mark Johnson, who has a 451-220 record in his 24th season with the program.

SERIES HISTORY

K-State is 4-0 all-time against Fort Hays State in exhibition play with home wins in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2017.

The schools first met in exhibition play on Nov. 3, 2007, when the Wildcats posted a 95-59 win in the first game of the Michael Beasley era. The other meetings include a 90-60 win on Nov. 6, 2011, a 70-52 win on Nov. 6, 2015, and a 79-56 win on Oct. 28, 2017.

EXHIBITION MEETINGS

Date Rank Result Score Location 11/3/2007 –/– W 95-59 Manhattan 11/6/2011 –/– W 90-60 Manhattan 11/6/2015 –/– W 70-52 Manhattan 10/28/2017 –/– W 79-56 Manhattan

LAST MEETING:

K-STATE 79, FORT HAYS STATE 56 [Oct. 28, 2017]