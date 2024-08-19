Four Big 12 Teams Featured in Preseason AVCA/TARAFLEX Women’s Volleyball Poll

For the second straight season, the Big 12 has four teams in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA)/TARAFLEX Preseason Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll. It marks the first time since 2005-09 that the league has had four preseason top 25 teams in consecutive seasons.

Kansas, the Conference’s preseason favorite, is ranked No. 13, the Jayhawks’ highest start in the poll since 2017 (No. 8).

BYU is No. 16 and has now both begun and ended each of BYU head coach Heather Olmstead’s eight seasons ranked in the top 18.

Arizona State comes in at No. 17 in the Sun Devils’ debut Big 12 season. ASU recorded its second-highest win total in a season in program history with 28 in 2023 which included reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Baylor ranks No. 23, the seventh consecutive season the Bears have garnered recognition in the preseason poll.

TCU, Houston, K-State and Iowa State received votes.

The full AVCA Preseason Poll can be found here.

The season begins Aug. 30 with non-conference play while league play commences Wednesday, Sept. 25. The full schedule can be found at Big12Sports.com.