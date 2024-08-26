FOOTBALL SEASON PREVIEW – Improved offense, strong experienced defense leads Coyotes into 2024

8/26/2024 | Football

Kansas Wesleyan was victorious in eight of its 11 football games in 2023 but coachcan’t forget how the season ended.

The Coyotes were 4-1 in the Gene Bissell Division and shared the title with Ottawa but lost to the Braves in overtime in their head-to-head game allowing Ottawa to advance to NAIA postseason play.

“I think when you miss an opportunity like we had in the fashion that we missed it … it’s still on my mind and I think about it all the time,” said Myers who is entering his third season as head coach. “We had a young team going in, a couple of our veteran offensive linemen were out and we had a freshman quarterback playing for us.

“The reality of it was we didn’t score enough points last year.”

Myers and his staff spent the offseason shoring up the offense and making sure a stellar defense remains that way.

KWU will fine tune things in its first six game against teams from the Ted Kessinger Division. After a bye week October 12, they begin play against their five opponents in the Bissell Division on October 19.

“That’s the beauty of the way this thing’s set up,” Myers said. “You get the first half of the season to play conference opponents but really the division games are what matter.”

Wesleyan enters the season tied for 24th with Friends in the NAIA Coaches Preseason Poll.

“I think we brought in some guys that are going to help us move the ball a little bit more,” he said. “Be more effective in the run game and be efficient in the pass game. I feel good about our defense going into it.

“You combine that with some of the specialists we have coming back and coming in and I think we’re set up for success. It’ll be up to us to make sure we stay healthy and execute.”

OFFENSE

The Coyotes averaged 21.8 points last fall but Myers wants that number to increase significantly.

Byron McNair started the last six games as a freshman and played well throwing for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns while completing 59 percent of his passes. He battled senior Richard Lara battled in the preseason; Lara threw for 543 yards, four touchdowns and completed 53 percent of his passes.

“McNair looks really good, Richard Lara looks really good too,” Myers said. “When I look at the quarterback position, I want the guy in there that’s going to give us the opportunity to score the most points.”

Zarek Fewell has returned and is in the mix at running back along with Luke Armstrong . They replace last year’s starters Nick Allsman and Tyler Boston .

“We moved Luke Armstrong to tailback and Zarek Fewell came back and has been with us for many years. He’s a very good runner,” Myers said.

Rhadarious Lomas-Spivey and Woody Banks return at wide receiver along with others and Myers also likes several newcomers who have played well early on. Darrias Pearsall has moved to from wide out to tight end alongside Artaveon Shavers .

“(Tight end) is still just a wide receiver, we want those guys stretching the defense vertically,” Myers said.

Three veterans will start in the offensive line – guard Aiden Kendall , tackle Dawson Adams and guard Jontrell Casimere . Two transfers are also slated to start in center Easton Lewis and tackle Antonio Caballero .

“We feel really good about running the ball behind that group,” Myers said. “We’re two deep in the offensive line. I’d like to see guys having a plan going into the games knowing the amount of reps they’re going to get and making sure that we have fresh legs and fresh bodies on the field as much possible.”

DEFENSE

KWU ranked fourth in the NAIA in points allowed (14.8) and eighth in yards allowed (263.2) per game last year.

Three starters return up front in Josh King-Bradley , Sloan Simpson and Muhamad Abusharkh . Ricardo Garcia leads the linebacking corps after finishing with 54 tackles, 10 for loss, and seven sacks last season.

“You’ll see some new faces that you haven’t seen before at linebacker, some younger guys,” Myers said.

The secondary will have a somewhat different look. Quatama Massaquoi has moved to safety to linebacker along with veterans Julian Urioste , Colby Klieman , and Kylin Drennon . Cornerbacks include James Preston , Jordan DuPre and Malik’khari Mullins.

“You’ll see some guys that didn’t get a ton of playing time for us last year but have stepped up in the spring and during fall camp,” Myers said.

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker Talon Cope returns after successfully converting all 30 extra points and 10 of 14 field goals, the longest 45 yards. Transfer Cole Segraves has joined the competition as well.

“He’s got a really good leg and might give us an opportunity to kick some longer field goals,” Myers said of Segraves.

Punter Griffin Wiltse returns after averaging 36.6 yards per punt a year ago, the longest 53 yards.

CONFERENCE PLAY

The Coyotes open the season against Kessinger Division co-favorite Evangel at 7 p.m. August 31 at JRI Stadium and the Graves Family Sports Complex. They play arch rival Bethany at 11 a.m. the following week in Lindsborg.

“Going into it we’re playing the team that was undefeated last year in our conference so we start out with a very tough opponent,” Myers said. “It’s the KCAC, it’s going to be tough every single week. I don’t think there’s any gimmies out there especially if we’re not scoring points.”

COACHING STAFF

James Bauer returns as offensive coordinator along with passing game coordinator David Leonard . Mike Hall will again coach the offensive line and graduate assistant Tanner Glisson will work with the tight ends and fullbacks.

Defensive coordinator Justin Sullivan and defensive line/defensive run game coordinator Nolan Jones are back along with veteran coach Travis Benoist . Graduate assistants DeVante Gabriel (cornerbacks) and Kaleb Hagans (outside linebackers) have joined the staff. Myers will coach the safeties.