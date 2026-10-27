Fall Back Into Preparedness

Autumn in Saline County is bringing with it the annual reminder that daylight saving time is ending. Michelle Weis and Melissa McCoy from Saline County Emergency Management joined the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday morning to talk about a subject many residents overlook: “falling back” into emergency preparedness.

“People tend to forget that preparedness changes with the season,” Weis explained. “Twice a year, when you change your clocks, it’s the perfect time to review what you have on hand.”

Weis urged listeners to audit their emergency supplies:

Home Pantry & Water: Check your stored emergency food and water. Rotate stored items into your daily pantry so nothing goes to waste, and replenish the kit with fresh stock. Stored water can be used for cooking, drinking, or even flushing toilets if municipal lines break or power outages hit.

Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Swap out old batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Test them by pressing the built-in test button to ensure they beep loudly.

Car Emergency Kit: Switch out summer supplies in your vehicle for winter essentials. Pack heavy gloves, hand warmers, a warm jacket, extra socks, and a reliable car charger.

McCoy jumped in to remind parents about another winter safety hazard that often gets overlooked: child car seats. “Bulky winter coats prevent seat belts and harness buckles from securing children tightly,” she cautioned. “Instead, take off the heavy jacket before buckling them in, and layer a warm blanket over the seat harness instead.”

“You don’t need to spend a fortune or buy elaborate kits,” McCoy said. “Most families already have about 80% of what they need scattered around the house—they just need to gather it into one designated backpack or bag.”

McCoy reminded listeners that local resources, checklist guides, and free preparedness tips are available online the Saline County Web and Facebook Page and also at Ready.gov.