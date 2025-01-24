Ell-Saline Wins Against Bennington in a Nail Biter 47-44, Advance to Eli J. Walter Tournament Finals

Pics courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 47, BENNINGTON 44

For the 2nd time this season the Ell-Saline Cardinals would do battle with the Bennington Bulldogs, the outcome was the same but tonight was a much closer game. Ell-Saline beat Bennington 64-56 on December 13th to win the Tri-County Classic. The semifinal game on Tuesday in Solomon was a different story as it would come down to final buzzer and the Cardinals would stay undefeated squeaking out a 47-44 victory sending the Cardinals to Eli J. Walter Tournament Finals.

The Cardinals would get out to quick start with the help of junior Reese Krone who would score 10 of his 16 in the quarter and Ell-Saline would lead after the 1st quarter 17-12.

It was back and forth in the 2nd quarter as both teams struggled to knock shots down and Bennington would outscore Ell-Saline 9-8 in the quarter and Ell-Saline would 25-21 lead into the break.

Bennington would come out strong in the 3rd quarter as the Cardinals would still struggle to knock down shots. Bennington would take the lead in the quarter and would lead 34-33 going into the final frame.

Ell-Saline would use a big quarter from juniors Reese Krone and Kas Kramer to outscore Bulldogs 14-10 in the final 8 minutes and a 3 pointer at the buzzer fell short for Bennington and the Cardinals squeaked out a 47-44 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Reese Krone who finished with 16 points in the win. Trey Williams (13) and Kas Kramer (12) would both finish in double figures as well for the Cardinals.

Junior Isaiah Garrett would lead the scoring for Bennington as he would knock down 14 points in the loss. Garrett was the only Bulldog in double digits in the contest

Ell-Saline moves to 10-0 on the season and will play Elyria Christian on Friday in Elbing at 7:30pm for the championship. Bennington falls to 6-3 on the season and will face Berean Academy in the 3rd place game to finish out the tournament.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (16 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (10-0) – 17 – 8 – 8 – 14 / 47

BENNINGTON (6-3) – 12 – 9 – 13 – 10 / 44

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 16, Trey Williams 13, Kas Kramer 12, Garrison Zerger 4, Tayton Williams.

Bennington – Isaiah Garret 14, Payge Rodenbeek 8, Kian Wilson/Thayne Trout 6, Aiden Levendofsky/Brayden Palenske 5.