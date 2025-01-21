Ell-Saline splits with Republic County to open up 58th Annual Eli J. Walter Tournament

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would travel to Bennington to open up the Eli J. Walter Tournament Tuesday afternoon and would take on the Republic County Buffaloes for the second time this season. The Lady Cardinals would lose in a close one 45-40 as the Cardinal boys would stay undefeated knocking off the Buffaloes 59-42.

Ell-Saline and Republic County met already this season in the Tri-County Classic on December 13th and they split those matchups as well. The lady Buffs would break a 67-game losing streak with a 37-26 victory. The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys would beat the Buffaloes 46-28 on their way to a Tri-County championship.

GIRLS: REPUBLIC COUNTY 45, ELL-SALINE 40

It was a tale of two halves for the Ell-Saline lady Cardinals as they would struggle in the first half but come alive in the 2nd half but come up short at the end.

It was a struggle offensively for both teams to start the game as the Lady Buffs would lead 7-4 after the 1st quarter.

Republic County would get things going in the 2nd quarter as senior Avery Stindt would knock down 13 of her 25 points in the quarter and the Lady Buffs would take a 22-8 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would come alive in the 3rd quarter as senior Taelor Hardesty would score 16 of her 18 points in the quarter and the lady Cards would outscore Rep Co 21-8 in the quarter. Republic County would cling to a one point lead 30-29 going into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would open the quarter on a 4-0 run and lead in the 4th quarter 33-30 for the first time all season.

Republic County would then go on a 9-0 run of their own and would lead 39-33. Ell-Saline would tie it up again at 39 a piece before the lady Buffs would go on a final run and squeak out a 45-40 win.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 18. Senior Isabelle Porter (11) would also reach double figures for Ell-Saline.

Avery Stindt would lead the Republic County attack as she would knock down 25 points in the win. Stindt was the only lady Buff to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline drops to 0-9 on the season and will play loser of the Bennington vs Solomon game in the consolation side of the bracket on Thursday in Solomon game time TBD. Republic County moves to 3-7 on the season and will play the winner of the Bennington vs Solomon game on Thursday in Solomon.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (18 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen

BOX SCORE

REPUBLIC COUNTY (3-7) – 7 – 15 – 8 – 15 / 45

ELL-SALINE (0-9) – 4 – 4 – 21 – 11 / 40

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 18, Isabelle Porter 11, Paisley Jensen 5, Kaitlyn Betzner 3, Rio Rairden/Aubrey Smith/Lauren Taylor 1.

Republic County – Avery Stindt 25, Tallyn Melton /Haidyn Price 6, Dakota Peters 4, Giada Smith/Kylie Stone 2.

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 59, REPUBLIC COUNTY 42

In the second game of the afternoon the Ell-Saline Cardinal boys were looking to stay undefeated as the Republic County Buffaloes were looking for their first win of the season. Ell-Saline would build a small lead that would continue to grow as the game went on as they would coast to a 59-42 win.

Ell-Saline senior Brogan Rowley would get off to a quick start as he would score 8 points in the 1st quarter and the Cardinals would lead 14-9 after one quarter.

It was back and forth for most of the 2nd quarter as Ell-Saline would outscore Republic County 10-7 in the frame and the Cardinals took a 24-16 lead into the break.

Ell-Saline would keep extending their lead in the 2nd half as they would outscore the Buffaloes 35-26 in the final 2 quarters and the Cardinals would stay undefeated with a 59-42 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by senior Brogan Rowley who finished with 18 points in the win. Trey Williams (13) and Reese Krone (10) would both finish in double figures as well for the Cardinals.

Junior Aden Morris would lead the scoring for Republic County as he would knock down 13 points in the loss. Junior Connor Martin would chip in 12 of his own as the other Rep Co player to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 9-0 on the season and will play winner of the Bennington vs Solomon game on Thursday in Solomon game time TBD. Republic County falls to 0-10 on the season and will play the loser of the Bennington vs Solomon game on Thursday in Solomon in the consolation bracket.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (18 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Reese Krone

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (9-0) – 14 – 10 – 19 – 16 / 59

REPUBLIC COUNTY (0-10) – 9 – 7 – 14 – 12 / 42

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 18, Trey Williams 13, Reese Krone 10, Kas Kramer 9, Garrison Zerger 7, Tayton Williams 2.

Republic County – Aden Morris 13, Connor Martin 12, Grady Siemsen 8, Levi White 3, Greyson Novak/Breckyn Gaither/Owen Harris 2.