Ell-Saline splits with Ellinwood in Brookville

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back in action on the hardwood Tuesday night as they would welcome the Ellinwood Eagles to Brookville for a non league matchup. The Ellinwood lady Eagles would take the first game in runaway fashion as they cruise to a 67-30 win over the lady Cardinals. In the night cap it was all Ell-Saline as they would take care of business 66-36.

GIRLS: ELLINWOOD 67, ELL-SALINE 30

Ell-Saline was able to keep pace with the lady Eagles in the 1st quarter as they would knock down a couple free throws and play stingy defense. Ellinwood would lead after the 1st quarter 12-6.

Ellinwood would get things going in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore the lady Cards 17-6 and would take a 29-12 lead into halftime.

The frustrations kept coming for Ell-Saline in the 2nd half but they were able to find a few open looks and knock them down. However, the lady Eagles would outscore Ell-Saline 38-18 in the final two quarters and would win easily 67-30.

Ell-Saline senior Taelor Hardesty would finish the night with 13 points and would lead the Cardinal attack.

Sophomore Reece Stickney would finish with a game high 17 points for Ellinwood. Sophmore Alyvia Batchman (15), junior Julia Schlessiger (12) and freshman Mette Maxwell (11) would all finish in double figures for the lady Eagles.

Ell-Saline drops to 0-5 on the season and will look to do battle with the Lady Warriors of Berean Academy on Friday in Elbing. Ellinwood moves to 5-0 on the season and will at home against Ellis on Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (13 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Isabelle Porter

BOX SCORE

Ellinwood (5-0) – 12 – 17 – 17 – 21 / 67

ELL-SALINE (0-5) – 6 – 6 – 9 –9 / 30

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 13, Paisley Jensen 7, Jocelyn Taylor 4, Isabelle Porter 3, Riley Johnson 2, Kaitlyn Betzner 1

Ellinwood – Reece Stickney 17, Alyvia Batchman 15, Julia Schlessiger 12, Mette Maxwell 11, Ayla Ritchie/Brynn Widener 4, Bennett Jacobs/Reagan Wirtz 2.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 66, ELLINWOOD 36

In the second game of the double header it was a different story as the Ell-Saline Cardinals would get off to a fast start and never look back. The Cardinals would get off to an 11-0 run before Ellinwood would stop the bleeding with a bucket. Ell-Saline would continue to dominate in the 1st and would lead 24-6 after one quarter.

Ellinwood would try to claw their way back in it the 2nd quarter but were still outscored 17-14 in the frame. Ell-Saline would take a 41-20 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would continue their onslaught in the 2nd half as they would outscore the Eagles 25-16 in the final two stanzas and coast to a 66-36 victory to stay undefeated on the season.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by senior Garrison Zerger, who finished with 15 in the win. Fellow senior Brogan Rowley would add 11 as the other Cardinal player to reach double digits.

Senior Tavian McCaffery would lead the scoring for the Eagles as he would knock down 11 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 5-0 on the season and will look to do battle with the Warriors of Berean Academy on Friday in Elbing. Ellinwood drops to 2-3 on the season and will at home against Ellis on Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Garrison Zerger (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

ELLINWOOD (2-3) – 6 – 14 – 11 – 5 / 36

ELL-SALINE (4-0) – 24 – 17 – 20 – 5 / 66

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Garrison Zerger 15, Brogan Rowley 11, Kas Kramer 9, Trey Williams 8, Jake Tillberg 6, Reese Krone 5, Melvin Lutes 4, Tayton Williams 3, Landon May/Branton Gosvener 2, Collin Dent 1.

Ellinwood – Tavian McCaffery 11, Drake Hosman 8, Layton Wirtz 6, Campbell Coleman 4, Ryan Pohlman 3, Luke Heinz/Braden Lewis 2.