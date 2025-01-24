Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals knock off Solomon for first win of the season

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 40, SOLOMON 33

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals can breathe a sigh of relief as they pick up their first win of the season as they knock off Solomon 40-33 in the consolation semifinal game in Solomon Thursday night in the 58th Annual Eli J. Walter tournament.

The lady Cardinals would get off to a hot start as they would start the game on a 9-2 run and not look back. Solomon was able to chip away at the lead but the score was 10-7 after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline would continue to impress in the the 2nd quarter as 5 different lady Cards score in the frame and would outscore the lady Gorillas 11-8 in the quarter and take a 21-15 lead into the locker room.

It was back and forth for most of the 3rd quarter as both teams would struggle offensively and Solomon was able to close the gap just a little. Ell-Saline would take a 3-point lead 36-33 into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would outscore the lady Gorillas the in the 4th quarter 14-10 as they pick up their first win of the season by a score of 40-33.

Ell-Saline seniors Taelor Hardesty and Isabelle Porter would lead the lady Cardinals in scoring with 10 points a piece in the win.

Senior Maya Newcomer would lead the Solomon attack as she would knock down 17 points in the loss. Newcomer was the only lady Gorilla to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 1-9 on the season and will play Central Christian in the 5th place game on Friday in Elbing at 7:30pm to finish up the tournament. Solomon drops to 1-10 on the season and will play Elyria Christian on Friday in the 7th place game.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty & Isabelle Porter (10 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

SOLOMON (1-10) – 10 – 11 – 5 – 14 / 40

ELL-SALINE (1-9) – 7 – 8 – 8 – 10 / 33

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty/Isabelle Porter 10, Emily Porter 7, Jocelyn Taylor 6, Kaitlyn Betzner 4, Paisley Jensen 3.

Republic County – Maya Newcomer 17, Lacie McLaughlin 8, Ashley Mead 5, Karis Nordgren 4.