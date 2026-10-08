Dog Rescued From Burning Home

First responders rescued a dog while fighting a fire at a home in rural Ottawa County.

Officials tell KSAL News at approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday Ottawa County Fire District 4 responded to a reported residential structure fire

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke and fire showing through the roof of the residence. The first-arriving engine company made entry into the structure and successfully rescued a canine. Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies assisted firefighters with the canine rescue.

No residents were home at the time of the fire. The rescued canine was unharmed, and no injuries to firefighters or other emergency personnel occurred during firefighting operations.

Ottawa County Fire District 4 was assisted at the scene by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Minneapolis Fire Department, Saline County Fire District No. 7, and Ottawa County Emergency Management.

The structure sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All Ottawa County Fire District 4 units and personnel had returned to the station and were back in service by approximately 11:00 a.m.

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Photo via Ottawa County Fire District 4: Emergency personnel operate at the scene of a residential structure fire on October 6, 2026.