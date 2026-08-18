Cowboy Football Reloads in ’26!

Seniors Pictured (Left to Right) : Gabe Nichols, Ashton Coyle, Sean Melleny, Ryan McKinney, Luke Hunter, Dayven Cuba, Luke Watson, Ethan Evans, Cael Casteel and Bryan Peterson

New faces in new places is the preseason story for this year’s Abilene Cowboy football team. Abilene will look different in 2026 with the graduation of 14 Seniors. Abilene finished last season 5-4, 3-3 and lost to Andover Central 35-7 in the opening round of the playoffs. Multiple Cowboys from last year’s team have taken their football talent to the next level:

Lane Hoekman, RB, Baker University

Jaxson Cuba, TE/DE, Benedictine College

Pierce Casteel, OL/DL, Concordia University (Nebraska)

Aiden Woods, LB/S, Tabor College

The Cowboys had other key losses from that graduating class, which include Heath Hoekman, who was named 1st team All-State, DL, by Sports In Kansas and the Kansas Football Coaches Association. He is going to play baseball at Northern Oklahoma College (Tonkawa). They also lost a 1st Team KFBCA selection in the secondary in Taygen Funston. Funston represented the Cowboys in the Shrine Bowl this summer. The Cowboys also lost their top receiver, Levi Evans, who was a S.I.K. HM All-State selection.

On offense, Abilene lost their leading passer (Funston), receiver (Levi Evans) and rusher (Lane Hoekman) from a team that averaged 17.7 points and 281 yards of offense per game last season.

This year’s Cowboys bring back two starters on offense. 6’1, 185lb Senior Ethan Evans started at tight-end last season but will make the transition to quarterback this fall. Evans takes over for Funston, who had been the starter the previous two seasons. The other returning offensive starter is 6’3, 200lb LT Cael Casteel. Joining Evans in the backfield at running back will be 5’11” Senior, Dayven Cuba. The Cowboys have produced some of the top receivers in 4A over the last several years with Brax Fisher, Weston Rock and Levi Evans. Fisher and Rock also played in the Shrine Bowl, and Rock is playing football at Tabor College. Below are the projected starters on offense.

Wide Receivers

Phoenix Pannell, 6’1”, 175, Junior

Bryan Peterson, 6’1”, 170, Senior

Ryan McKinney, 5’11”, 175, Senior

Tight End

Gabe Nichols, 6’1”, 190, Senior

Offensive Line

Ashton Coyle, 5’11, 230, Senior

Corbin Blake, 6’, 210, Junior

The Cowboys are in a similar situation on the defensive side of the football, welcoming back three starters to their defensive unit–Evans (LB, HM NCKL), Casteel (DL, 2nd Team NCKL) and Dayven Cuba (Free Safety, HM NCKL). Cuba led the Cowboys in tackles last season with 88 (54 solo). He also registered 3 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Evans had 60 tackles, (33 solo), TFL, sack and fumble recovery. Casteel totaled 51 tackles, 25 solo, 5 TFL, forced fumble and an INT. As a unit last season, Abilene gave up 17.7 ppg and 250 yards. Below are additional projected starters.

Defensive Line

Gabe Nichols, 6’1”, 190, Senior

DeAndre Davis, 6’1”, 200, Junior

Linebackers

Ryan McKinney, 5’11”, 175, Senior

Secondary

Phoenix Pannell, 6’1”, 175, Junior

Bryan Peterson, 6’1”, 170, Senior,

Luke Hunter, 5’8”, 165, Senior

Luke Watson, 5’9”, 155, Senior

Special Teams Kicker/Punter

Brandon Sims, 6’, 165, Junior

The Cowboys have no new additions to their coaching staff this season and are led by Brad Nicks. Nicks has compiled a 19-28, 11-23 record through six seasons. He took over during Covid and inherited a Cowboy team in the middle of a losing streak that stretched to 25 games. He has got the program back on its feet. Abilene has posted winning seasons in two of the last three years, in the tough NCKL. Nicks along with his staff have developed elite talent as the Cowboys have been represented in the Shrine Bowl in three of the last four seasons.

The NCKL should be a challenge once again. Rock Creek won the league last season with an 11-1, 6-0 record. The Mustangs lost 41-7 in the 3A Semifinals to Andale. Wamego finished 2nd in the league 9-3, 5-1 and fell 56-7 in the 4A Semifinals to eventual Champion, Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Rock Creek and Wamego were also the top two teams in 2024 with Wamego winning the league. Rock Creek joined the NCKL in 2024 and has been dominant in nearly every sport. The Mustangs are 19-3, 11-1 in football during their time in the league over the last two seasons under Shane Sieben. Wamego has been the consistent State power in the NCKL under Salina native Weston Moody. During his eight years at the helm, the Red Raiders have compiled a 63-29 record. Another team to watch is Concordia. The Panthers returned most of their roster from last season. They lost only one Senior that played significant minutes. Concordia made it to State in baseball and finished 2nd in the NCKL in basketball, and many of those same athletes play football.

2025 NCKL Standings

Rock Creek 11-1, 6-0

Wamego 9-3, 5-1

Clay Center 6-4, 4-2

Abilene 5-4, 3-3

Concordia 4-5, 2-4

Chapman 1-8, 1-5

Marysville 1-8, 0-6

Despite key losses from last season the Cowboys enter 2026 with a lot of optimism.

“I am excited to see what this team can do this year,” said Nicks. “We will rely on our

leadership and culture that we have built the previous six years to help us be

successful this season. This group will be inexperienced at the start, but have worked very hard

in the off-season, and they are looking to make 2026 special.”

2026 Abilene Cowboy Football Schedule

September 4 at Concordia

September 11 Wamego

September 18 Chapman

September 25 at Rock Creek

October 2 Clay Center

October 9 Augusta

October 16 at Circle

October 23 at Marysville