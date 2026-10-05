COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 8 Recap

The Emporia State Hornets remain on top of the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s football standings after the Hornets improved to 5-0, 3-0 on Saturday with a 34-22 victory against Missouri Western.

Central Missouri remains in 2nd place after defeating Central Oklahoma 33-31 to improve to 4-1, 3-0.

Washburn remains in 3rd place at 4-1, 2-1 after having an open week while Fort Hays State improved to 3-2, 2-1 with a 31-7 victory against Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State earned its first victory of the season when the Gorillas defeated Nebraska Kearney 34-27, to keep the Lopers winless this season.

Nebraska Kearney is in first place in the MIAA volleyball standings with a 17-1, 6-0 record, while Missouri Western is in 2nd with a 14-1, 4-0 record, Washburn is 3rd with a 15-3, 5-1 record and Emporia State is 4th with a 15-2, 4-1 record.

Pittsburg State leads the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 10-0-2, 5-0-2 record while Washburn is in 2nd with a 9-0-2, 5-0-1 record, Central Missouri is in 3rd with an 8-0-1, 4-0-1 record and Central Oklahoma is in 4th with a 6-3-2, 3-0-2 record.

Fort Hays State continues to lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 7-1-2, 2-0-0 record, while Kansas Newman is in 2nd with a 3-8-0, 1-1-0, Rogers State is 3rd with a 7-3-1, 1-2-0 record and Northeastern State is 4th with a 4-7-0, 1-2-0 record.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Jennies lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Missouri Western 2-1 on Friday. The Jennies tied Northwest Missouri State 1-1 on Sunday. … The Mules football team defeated Central Oklahoma 33-31 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team defeated Emporia State 1-0 on Sunday. … The Bronco football team lost 33-31 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team tied Pittsburg State 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 1-0 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday. … The Hornet football team defeated Missouri Western 34-22 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 5-1 against Washburn on Friday. The Lady Tigers tied Kansas Newman 1-1 on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 3-0 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Missouri Southern 31-7 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team defeated Northwest Oklahoma State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 2-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Lady Jets tied Fort Hays State 1-1 on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Southern Nazarene on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team tied Northwest Missouri State 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 1-0 against Missouri Western on Sunday. … The Lion football team lost 31-7 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team lost 2-1 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Missouri Southern 1-0 on Sunday. … The Griffon football team lost 34-22 against Emporia State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Lopers defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Loper soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 2-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 2-0 against Washburn on Sunday. … The Loper football team lost 34-27 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-0 against East Central on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Rogers State 1-0 on Friday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Ouachita Baptist on Wednesday. The Riverhawks defeated Harding 2-1 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team tied Missouri Southern 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats tied Central Missouri 1-1 on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team had an open week and will return to action on Saturday when they host Central Missouri.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-2 against Washburn on Friday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team tied Emporia State 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Rogers State 5-0 on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 34-27 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 1-0 against Northeastern State on Friday. The Lady Hillcats lost 5-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Harding 7-0 on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Ouachita Baptist 1-0 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Pittsburg State 3-2 on Friday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 5-1 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Nebraska Kearney 2-0 on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team had an open week and will return to the field this Saturday when they host Pittsburg State.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 5 0 3 0

Cent. Missouri 4 1 3 0

Washburn 4 1 2 1

Fort Hays 3 2 2 1

NW Missouri 3 2 2 2

Mo. Western 2 2 1 1

Cent. Okla. 2 3 1 2

Pittsburg St. 1 4 1 2

Mo. Southern 1 4 0 3

Neb. Kearney 0 5 0 3

Saturday, October 3

Central Missouri 33, Central Oklahoma 31

Fort Hays State 31, Missouri Southern 7

Emporia State 34, Missouri Western 22

Pittsburg State 34, Nebraska Kearney 27

Saturday, October 10

Central Missouri at NW Missouri State

Fort Hays State at Central Oklahoma

Emporia at Missouri Southern

Nebraska Kearney at Missouri Western

Pittsburg State at Washburn

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 17 1 6 0

Mo. Western 14 1 4 0

Washburn 15 3 5 1

Emporia St. 15 2 4 1

Cent. Missouri 12 7 4 2

Cent. Okla. 13 5 3 2

NW Missouri 6 9 3 3

Fort Hays 13 6 2 3

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 6 2 4

Mo. Southern 7 9 1 4

Kan. Newman 6 13 1 5

Pittsburg St. 11 6 0 5

NE State 0 17 0 5

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Pittsburg St. 10 0 2 5 0 2

Washburn 9 0 2 5 0 1

Cent. Missouri 8 0 1 4 0 1

Cent. Oklahoma 6 3 2 3 0 2

Emporia St. 5 3 3 2 1 2

Mo. Western 6 2 4 3 2 1

Rogers State 4 4 2 2 3 0

Mo. Southern 2 5 3 1 3 2

NW Missouri 1 7 2 1 4 2

Neb. Kearney 3 6 3 1 4 1

Kan. Newman 0 9 3 0 5 1

Fort Hays 2 8 2 0 6 1

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 7 1 2 2 0 0

Kan. Newman 3 8 0 1 1 0

Rogers State 7 3 1 1 2 0

NE State 4 7 0 1 2 0