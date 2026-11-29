The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s 2026 fall season has been reduced to three teams in three sports from two schools.

The KCAC saw its 2026 football season come to an end on Saturday as its final two teams, Ottawa and Friends, lose their games in the second round of the NAIA national tournament.

Friends lost 42-14 against Benedictine while Ottawa lost 56-10 against the College of Idaho.

The three sports the KCAC is still alive in is volleyball, with McPherson playing in the NAIA national tournament Thursday and Friend. The KCAC has Oklahoma Wesleyan still alive in both men’s and women’s soccer’s NAIA national tournament with the Eagle men playing Rocky Mountain College on Monday and the Lady Eagles going up against Lindsey Wilson on Tuesday.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week or season if their season is complete:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-15, 7-6 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 10-5-4, 7-2-4 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-2, 2-9-2 record. … The Eagle football team finished the season with a 4-7, 2-3 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team finished the season with a 9-19, 4-9 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 0-12-0, 0-14-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-4, 4-8-1 record. … The Swede football team finished the season with a 1-10, 0-5 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team finished the season with a 16-12, 11-2 record. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 1-11-1, 2-14-1 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-15-0, 0-13-0 record. … The Thresher football team finished the season with a 2-9, 1-4 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team finished the season with a 19-12, 9-3 record. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the season with a 5-5-3, 6-9-3 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 5-8-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Valor football team finished the season with an 8-3, 3-2 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team finished the season with a 10-19, 2-11 record. … The Lady Falcon soccer team finished the season with a 13-6-1, 9-3-0 record. … The Falcon men’s soccer team finished the season with a 15-5-1, 12-1-0 record. … The Falcon football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday as they lost 42-14 against Benedictine in the 2nd round of the NAIA national playoffs.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team finished the season with a 15-16, 4-8 record. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the season with a 11-5-4, 9-1-3 record. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-2, 6-5-2 record. … The Coyote football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-1 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will play Grace College on Thursday and Iowa Morningside on Friday in the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-2, 9-2-2 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the season with an 8-7-4, 7-3-3 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 9-2, 3-2 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-15, 10-3 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team will play Lindsey Wilson on Tuesday in the NAIA national tournament. … The Eagle men’s soccer team will play Rocky Mountain College on Monday in the NAIA national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team finished the season with a 14-11, 10-3 record. … The Lady Brave soccer team finished the season with an 8-10-0, 7-6-0 record. … The Brave men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against William Penn on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Brave football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 56-10 against College of Idaho in the 2nd round of the NAIA national playoffs.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team finished the season with a 13-16, 5-7 record. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 2-9-2, 3-11-2 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-3, 8-4-1 record. … The Spire football team finished the season with a 0-11, 0-5 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the season with a 9-16, 2-10 record. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-2, 6-5-2 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-2, 6-6-1 record. … The Moundbuilders football team finished the season with a 10-1, 4-1 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 17-8, 7-6 record. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 1-10-2, 1-13-2 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-17-0, 1-12-0 record. … The Warrior football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-4 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team finished the season with a 10-20, 3-10 record. … The Lady Bluejays soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-2, 7-6-0 record. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-8-4, 4-6-3 record. … The Bluejay football team finished the season with a 5-6, 3-2 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 8-19, 2-10 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-1, 7-7-3 record. …The Panther men’s soccer team finished the season with an 11-5-2, 8-3-2 record.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 4 0 9 4

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 6 5

Tabor 3 2 5 6

Avila 2 3 4 7

Sterling 1 3 3 7

Saint Mary 0 5 0 11

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 4 1 11 2

Southwestern 4 1 9 2

McPherson 3 2 9 2

Evangel 3 2 8 3

Bethel 1 4 2 8

Bethany 0 5 1 11

Saturday, November 28

College of Idaho 56, Ottawa 10

Benedictine 42, Friends 14