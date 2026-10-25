COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 1 Recap

The 2026-27 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference winter season began this past week with a few different activities, while most of the KCAC is still preparing for the upcoming season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week, or when their season will begin:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team will begin its season on Friday against Mid-America Nazarene. … The Eagle men’s basketball team opened its season on Saturday with an 83-73 victory against Oklahoma Science & Pharmacy. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will begin its season on November 7 in the Ottawa Open. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team lost 27-18 in a dual against Central Methodist on Thursday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team will begin its season on Thursday against Peru State. … The Swede men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday and lost 75-62 against Bellevue. The Swedes rebounded on Saturday and earned their first victory of the season when they defeated Dickinson State 85-77.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team opened the season on Saturday with a 66-52 victory against Texas A&M Texarkana. … The Thresher men’s basketball team will begin its season on Thursday against Concordia.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team will begin its season on Wednesday against Columbia. … The Valor men’s basketball team will begin its season on Tuesday against Columbia.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team opened the season on Friday suffering a 92-47 loss against Hastings. … The Falcon men’s basketball team will begin its season on Tuesday against Baker. … The Falcon women’s wrestling team will begin its season this Friday in a tournament they host. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team will begin its season on Saturday in a tournament they host.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team will begin its season on November 3 against Mid-America Nazarene. … The Coyote men’s basketball team opened the season on Saturday, losing 77-67 against Iowa Northwestern.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the season on Friday, suffering a 71-58 loss against Doane. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team will begin its season on November 3 against Central Christian.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Eagle women’s basketball team will open their season on Friday against Southwestern Christian. … The Eagle men’s basketball team opened the season on Saturday with an 90-78 victory against Oklahoma Science & Arts. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will begin its season on Saturday in the Friends tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team opened the season with an 81-70 victory against Graceland on Saturday. … The Brave men’s basketball team will open its season on Tuesday against Hesston. … The Brave women’s wrestling team will open their season on Friday in the Friends tournament. … The Brave men’s wrestling team will begin their season on Saturday in the Friends tournament.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team will open its season on Friday against Baker. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Central Methodist 83-70 on Friday to begin the season. The Spire suffered their initial loss of the season on Saturday when they lost 82-78 against William Woods. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will begin its season on Friday in the Friends tournament. … The Spire men’s wrestling team will begin its season on Saturday in the Friends tournament.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team opens its season on Monday against Manhattan Christian College. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 93-40 victory against Calvary.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team will begin their season on Saturday against Haskell. … The Warrior men’s basketball team will begin its season on Friday against Manhattan Christian College.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team opened the season on Saturday with a 64-46 victory against Oklahoma Science & Arts. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team will begin its season on Wednesday against Central Methodist.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team opened its season on Friday, suffering a 73-67 loss against Hesston. … The Panther men’s basketball team opened its season on Thursday, suffering a 92-80 loss against Grand View. … The Lady Panther wrestling team will begin its season on Friday in the Friends tournament. … The Panther men’s wrestling team will begin its season on Saturday in the Friends tournament.

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 0 0 1 0

Southwestern 0 0 1 0

Bethany 0 0 1 1

Saint Mary 0 0 1 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 1 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 0 0 0

Evangel 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 1

York 0 0 0 1

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Tabor 0 0 1 0

Bethel 0 0 1 0

Ottawa 0 0 1 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0

Avila 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0

Evangel 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 0 0 1

McPherson 0 0 0 1

York 0 0 0 1

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Wrestling Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 0 0 0 1

Friends 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

York 0 0 0 0

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Wrestling Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

York 0 0 0 0