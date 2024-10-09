Big 12 Men’s Basketball Delivers Increased Linear Television Exposure

The Big 12 announced its 2024-25 men’s basketball television schedule, which features the most national television games since the 2018-19 season.

All 160 league contests are slated for broadcast on all ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, in addition to airing on CBS Sports platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Ten men’s basketball non-conference games played at Big 12 venues are slated for linear broadcast, tipping off with North Carolina visiting Kansas on Friday, Nov. 8 on ESPN2 and Duke at Arizona on Friday, Nov. 22.

Men’s basketball Conference play begins on Monday, Dec. 30, with Kansas State hosting Cincinnati and Colorado welcoming Iowa State for a doubleheader on CBS Sports Network, as part of a new package that includes 20 Big 12 games on the channel. The following day, ESPN2 broadcasts Arizona State at BYU to close the first window of games.

The regular season closes with all 16 schools playing on Saturday, March 8, led by the last of six over-the-air CBS broadcasts, as Iowa State visits Kansas State. ESPN is slated to cover Arizona at Kansas, while Houston at Baylor, Utah at BYU and Texas Tech at Arizona State are flex picks. Finalized details for flex picks will be announced closer to the game dates.

The Big 12 sent a Conference-record eight teams to the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Big 12 has finished the season with the nation’s best average NET ranking for four consecutive seasons, cementing its status as the top league in the sport.