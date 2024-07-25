Big 12 Conference Bolsters Football Division with Two Strategic Hires

IRVING, Texas – Today, the Big 12 Conference announced two hires to strengthen the Conference’s football strategy and operations.

Matt Ensor has been hired as the Senior Director of Communications. In this role, Ensor will oversee day-to-day football communications duties, advancing the league’s narrative and storytelling efforts on and off the gridiron.

Ensor joins the Big 12 from Arizona, where he was the Associate A.D. for Communications, overseeing the entire athletic communications department. Prior to his time in Tucson, Ensor worked as the Assistant A.D. at New Mexico, managing communications for the Lobos football and men’s basketball programs. In addition to football, Ensor will oversee communications duties for Big 12 wrestling and co-manage communications for Big 12 baseball. Ensor will report to Clark Williams, Vice President of Communications & Strategy.

Additionally, the Big 12 has hired Neyland Raper as Director of Football Operations and Competition. Raper will report to Chief Football & Competition Officer Scott Draper, assisting him on a variety of football initiatives, as well as taking a lead role in operations and day-to-day liaison with Big 12 institutions and their football staffs. Neyland joins the Big 12 from Georgia, where he served as the Assistant A.D. & Director of Football Operations for three seasons. Raper’s tenure in Athens saw the Bulldogs win two College Football Playoff National Championships. Prior to Georgia, Raper held football operations positions with Colorado and Tennessee.

Both Ensor and Raper will officially start on August 1.