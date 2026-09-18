Becker & DeWeese Power Chapman Victory over Abilene

pictured is #5 Audiel Becker, image courtesy of Brad Anderson with Abilene Reflector Chronicle

ABILENE: The Chapman Irish snapped a four-game slide to rival Abilene with an impressive 42-7 victory over the Cowboys. Chapman’s backfield had a big night as Senior Fullback, Kaicen Deweese and Senior Running Back, Audiel Becker both scored three touchdowns to pace a rushing attack that totaled 277 yards on the ground and 296 of total offense.

Friday night, Chapman set the tone early with the game’s opening drive. The Irish put together a 16 play, 80-yard drive that took 8:51 off the clock. Chapman converted two fourth downs on their side of the field on the drive and the series was capped by a 20-yard run by Deweese. Becker then picked off an Abilene pass on the Cowboy’s first series and returned it to the Abilene 30 yard line. He would then score one play later and shifted all the momentum towards Irish.

The Cowboys finally got on the board in the 4th quarter with a 56 yard run by Senior Quarterback, Ethan Evans on a 4th and 1 play. Evans finished with, unofficially, 9 carries for 88 yards and passed for an additional 61 yards. Abilene as a team totaled 223 yards, with 157 yards on the ground.

Chapman moved to 3-0 and were led by Becker, who totaled 164 yards on 23 carries. Deweese finished with 61 yards on 9 carries. The Irish will travel to Wellsville next week, while the winless Cowboys will travel to Rock Creek.

City Plumbing Heating & HVAC Player of the Game

Abilene – Ethan Evans

Chapman – Audiel Becker and Kaicen Deweese

Abilene 0 0 0 7 – 7

Chapman 8 14 6 14 – 42

Game Summary

1Q – Chapman, Deweese 20 yard run, Deweese 2 pt run, 3:09, 8-0

2Q – Chapman, Becker 30 yard run, 11:21, 14-0

2Q – Chapman, Becker 8 yard run, Krogman reception from Rothchild, 4:04, 22-0

3Q – Chapman, Becker 16 yard run, 7:18, 28-0

4Q – Chapman, Deweese 14 yard run, Deweese 2 pt run, 11:41, 36-0

4Q – Chapman, Deweese 5 yard run, 8:58, 42-0

4Q – Abilene, Evans 56 yard run, 6:07, 42-7