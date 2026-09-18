Witness Helps Nab Thief

A witness helps police catch a thief.

According to the Salina Police Department, Thursday at around 10:40 AM officers responded to the 800 block of Sheridan in reference to a bicycle theft in progress. A witnesses observed an individual steal a bike from the yard of 840 Sheridan. The witness was able to keep an eye on the suspect until officers responded and detained the suspect, The owner of the bicycle was able to identify the bike as theirs.

Arrested was Logan C. Holtz of Saline County.