Argument Escalates Into Fight

A disagreement that evolved into a fight prompted the arrest of a woman. According to Salina Police, officers responded to the 400 blk of State St at around 9:00 PM Thursday. When they arrived on scene a physical fight broke out between two individuals.



After the melee was broken up it was learned an argument had started over a broken e-bike charger, which escalated into the fight.

Arrested was Haley J. Randell of Salina she was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery.