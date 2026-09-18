Argument Escalates Into Fight

A disagreement that evolved into a fight prompted the arrest of a woman.
According to Salina Police, officers responded to the 400 blk of State St at around 9:00 PM Thursday. When they arrived on scene a physical fight broke out between two individuals.
According to Salina Police, officers responded to the 400 blk of State St at around 9:00 PM Thursday. When they arrived on scene a physical fight broke out between two individuals.
After the melee was broken up it was learned an argument had started over a broken e-bike charger, which escalated into the fight.
Arrested was Haley J. Randell of Salina she was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery.
The victim, an 18 year old female, did not require medical attention.