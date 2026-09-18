Sunflower Summer Generated $100K in Abilene

Sunflower Summer generated $101,104 in direct admission reimbursements for Abilene attractions in 2026, a nearly 7 percent increase over 2025.

According to the Abilene Covention & Visitors Bureau, seven Abilene attractions participated in the 2026 Sunflower Summer program, recording 7,031 admissions during the summer. Six attractions receiving admission reimbursements generated $101,104, an increase of $6,545 over the $94,559 generated in 2025.

“More than $101,000 going directly to Abilene’s attractions is a big deal,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “These are dollars our attractions don’t have to raise through fundraisers or find in already tight operating budgets. They can help sustain operations, maintain facilities and make special projects possible.”

The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad generated the largest direct impact locally, receiving $60,670 in reimbursements from 2,805 admissions.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home recorded 1,105 admissions and received $12,860 in reimbursements, while Great Plains Theatre welcomed 705 admissions and generated $11,750. Great Plains Theatre’s reimbursement more than doubled from $4,905 in 2025.

The Dickinson County Heritage Center recorded 1,104 admissions and received $7,320, the Historic Seelye Mansion recorded 697 admissions and received $6,719, and Old Abilene Town recorded 357 admissions and received $1,785.

The Greyhound Hall of Fame joined Abilene’s Sunflower Summer lineup in 2026, recording 258 admissions and expanding the number of Abilene attractions participating in the program.

Sunflower Summer also helped bring families to Abilene from communities across Kansas. Top cities represented among Sunflower Summer visitors include Abilene, Manhattan, Newton, Junction City, Salina, Wichita, Fort Riley, McPherson, Hutchinson and Haysville.

Those communities help demonstrate the program’s reach as families travel across Kansas to visit participating attractions. Once in Abilene, visitors also have opportunities to enjoy local restaurants, shop, purchase fuel and experience additional attractions.

Statewide,

Sunflower Summer recorded 188,418 users in 2026, including 62,513 adults and 125,905 students.

Roller Weeks thanked the Kansas Legislature for continuing to fund Sunflower Summer, including $2.75 million budgeted for the program for fiscal year 2027, as well as the Kansas Department of Commerce and Kansas Tourism for administering the program.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Kansas Legislature for continuing to invest in Sunflower Summer and to the Kansas Department of Commerce and Kansas Tourism for administering the program and making it successful,” Roller Weeks said. “It gives families an affordable way to explore Kansas, supports attractions across the state and brings visitors to communities like Abilene. It’s an investment that benefits families, attractions and Kansas communities.”

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