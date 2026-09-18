Pump Prices Keep Climbing

The price at the pump is soaring to near record heights.

Accord to AAA, the national average for diesel fuel to begin the day Friday is $6.44 a gallon. In Kansas it’s $6.16 a gallon. Both are at all time record highs.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.46 up 17 cents from last week and more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago. The average in Kansas is $4.14. The average in Saline County, where it was under $4.00 earlier this week, is $4.12.

Here are the highest averages ever:

The highest national average ever is $5.01 in June of 2022.

The highest Kansas average ever is $4.67 in June of 2022.

The highest average ever in Salina is $4.67 in June of 2022.

According to the agency, crude oil remains high, averaging $100 per barrel amid continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz.