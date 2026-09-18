Pump Prices Keep Climbing

By Todd Pittenger September 18, 2026

The price at the pump is soaring to near record heights.

Accord to AAA, the national average for diesel fuel to begin the day Friday is $6.44 a gallon. In Kansas it’s $6.16 a gallon. Both are at all time record highs.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.46 up 17 cents from last week and more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago. The average in Kansas is $4.14. The average in Saline County, where it was under $4.00 earlier this week, is $4.12.

Here are the highest averages ever:

  • The highest national average ever is $5.01 in June of 2022.
  • The highest Kansas average ever is $4.67 in June of 2022.
  • The highest average ever in Salina is $4.67 in June of 2022.

According to the agency, crude oil remains high, averaging $100 per barrel amid continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz.