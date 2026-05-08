Cougars Split with Eisenhower on Senior Day

Seniors pictured from left to right- Kolton Herbel, Aidan Speilman, Bronx Sitton, Easton Wilcox, and Landon Huffman.

GAME 1:

EISENHOWER 8

SOUTH 5

The Cougars entered Friday playing some of their best baseball of the season with just four games remaining before regionals, and the atmosphere at Dean Evans Stadium was elevated even further by Senior Day.

A team similar to South in style of play, the Eisenhower Tigers, entered Friday’s doubleheader at 7-11 while the Cougars had won five of their last seven games improving to 9-13 on the year.

Senior Landon Huffman started Game 1 and coasted through the first inning. After retiring the first two batters of the 2nd, the Tigers found some hits and Huffman’s command started to waiver. Nine straight hitters reached for Eisenhower in the second inning as they scored five runs to take a commanding lead in surprising fashion. Second baseman Cristian Guerra delivered the big swing of the inning with a 3-run double.

Unfazed by the early deficit, South came back against Tigers starter Isiah Lyons and scored three runs in the bottom of the 2nd. Huffman doubled to score Izzy Telles and Montanez drove in Huffman one swing later. One out later, Jaxton Kitchener scored Montanez on a groundout to make it 5-3.

Jaxton Kitchener pitched in relief and was able to keep Eisenhower from scoring again until the 5th inning when they extended the lead to 6-3.

Heading into the 6th inning, Tigers starter Isiah Lyons had retired 12 straight hitters since allowing three runs in the 2nd, but South finally broke through again on an RBI single from Wyatt Breeden to make it 6-4.

That was as close as South would get. The Tigers plated two more runs in the top of the 7th to extend the lead and ultimately win 8-5.

South took time in between games to honor its five seniors with their families alongside them on the field. Kolton Herbel, Aidan Speilman, Bronx Sitton, Easton Wilcox, and Landon Huffman were presented with plaques and recognized before the start of Game 2.

GAME 2:

SOUTH 5

EISENHOWER 1

Caden Stauffer started Game 2 for the Cougars and pitched a gem to help secure the split.

Stauffer threw his second consecutive complete game in two weeks and has allowed just three runs over his last 14 innings pitched. His excellence on the mound was helped by South taking advantage of Eisenhower’s errors throughout the game.

South scored its first run on a Tigers error and tacked on more from there. The Tigers ended the second game with five errors made in the field.

Izzy Telles gave South its biggest lead after his 2-run double in the 5th inning made it 5-1.

The Cougars finished the day at 10-14 while Eisenhower is now 8-12.

Next up, the Cougars will face Newton in the final regular season doubleheader on Wednesday.