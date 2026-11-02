Bank Leader to Retire

The longtime president and CEO of a bank with multiple locations across Kansas and is headquartered in Salina will soon retire.

After 27 years First Bank Kansas Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Kent Buer will retire, effective Jan. 29, 2027.

According to the Bank, to ensure a seamless transition Buer has been working closely with the bank’s leadership team on a thoughtful succession plan.

Plans include:



Angie Eilrich , Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, will become Chairwoman of the Board in addition to her current role of Chief Operations Officer.

, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, will become Chairwoman of the Board in addition to her current role of Chief Operations Officer. Curt Glaser , currently Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, will become Chief Executive Officer along with his role as Chief Lending Officer.

, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, will become Chief Executive Officer along with his role as Chief Lending Officer. Andew Manley will assume the role of President while retaining his position of Chief Financial Officer.

“Working with the wonderful people of First Bank Kansas and Advantage Trust Company, since joining the organization in 1999, has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Buer said.

Buer was raised on a farm near Norway in Republic County. He earned a Finance Degree from Kansas State University after which he became a Financial Examiner with the State of Kansas Banking Department based in the Salina field office. After six years, he made the switch to Agricultural/Commercial Loan Officer with a bank in Concordia.

In 1999, Buer joined First Bank Kansas as Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. The family-first priority and genuineness of the team convinced him that First Bank Kansas would be a good fit for him personally and professionally.

In 2010, a new opportunity was presented as Buer assumed the role of President and CEO, along with the responsibilities of being Chairman of the Board.

During his time with First Bank Kansas, Buer has been vital to the bank’s strategic planning and execution, risk management, business development, talent acquisition and retention.

“I speak for the entire team when I say that Kent’s leadership has been a driving force behind the success of First Bank Kansas,” Eilrich said. “Kent has done a wonderful job developing a strong team that will ensure First Bank Kansas continues to serve our customers and communities for years to come.”

First Bank Kansas is headquartered in Salina. The bank has 8 locations in cities across the area including:

Branch Locations by City

Salina (3 locations)

Abilene (1 location)

Ellsworth (1 location)

Hutchinson (1 location)

Lindsborg (1 location)

McPherson (1 location) _ _ _

Photo via First Bank Kansas