What started as a fun social media page during the pandemic has now inspired a generation, and will culminate with an event that will be a snapshot in time at what used to be a sanctioned drag race strip in Salina.

Shawn Jennings of Salina tells KSAL News he started the Salina Raceway Drag Racing Facebook page to pass the time during the pandemic. Little did he realize the effect it would have on people.

Salina initially had a drag strip west of town at the Schilling / Smoky Hill Air Force Base in the 1950s. When the base closed, and the Salina Regional Airport relocated to the area, the drag strip moved east of town to the runway which was abandoned.

For a few years, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, drag racing thrived there. Some of the big name racers from the time came to compete, including the likes of Jack Roush and the Ford Racing Team. There were large crowds, and once even a Playboy Bunny attended to wave the checkered flag and hand out trophies.

Jennings says the growth of the social media page was slow, until earlier this year when it exploded. After visiting the former racetrack in February and finding the original starting line, he asked if anyone would like to gather to take photos and reminisce. That’s when things roared to life. There have been nearly a million views since.

Based on the widespread interest and thirst for nostalgia, Jennings is planning an event at the former dragstrip location he is calling “Salina Raceway Back to the Track”. There won’t be races, but he and a group of about 25 friends will reconstruct it to look like it did in its prime. It will be a kind of snapshot in time come to life. All are invited to come out for photo opportunities and to reminisce.

Jennings and his crew have been out to the old runway where the track was located. They have found the exact location where the starting line was, which is still accessible. The finish line is now buried under baseball stadium signage.

“Salina Raceway Back to the Track” is planned for Sunday, May 3rd, from 11AM – 5 PM. It will be on the former runway, near the Berkley Family Recreation Area east of Markley Road. Jennings has secured a reservation from the City of Salina for the event. He’s not really sure what to expect, but does anticipate a big crowd. Enthusiasts from as far away as Casper, Wyoming, have indicated they are coming. Some have said they are bringing their cars which used to race on the strip for photo opportunities and display. There will be no formal program, but at 1:00 a flag ceremony is planned by area Scouts, followed by a saxophone rendition of the national anthem.

The “Salina Raceway Back to the Track” event will be more than an opportunity to gather and reminisce. It will also be an opportunity to help out the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. The entry fee will be a non-perishable food or cash donation to the organization which feeds the hungry in Salina.

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Photos via Shawn Jennings Salina Raceway Drag Racing