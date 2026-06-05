Kanopolis Lake Level Rising

The water level at an area lake is the highest its been in four years.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the water at Kanopolis Lake has been steadily rising, and has nearly reached the targeted summer elevation goal for the first time since July of 2022.

Additionally, the parking lot on the west side of the outlet is now open and available for public use. Be aware that work is still being completed in this area, so do not move or disturb the construction cones as they are where they are for a reason.

In April, the dam repair project transitioned into a new phase. The Corps announced an extension to the major outlet channel repair project at the Kanopolis Dam. The project will now include the placement of additional riprap downstream to increase erosion protection, with an expected completion date in July.

According to the Corps, this significant repair project, which addresses issues identified in a 2020 inspection, has been underway to fix erosion and other damages in the outlet channel. The initial work involved replacing existing riprap and addressing the underlying geology that contributed to erosion since the dam’s completion in 1948.

Although the channel work is complete, this new phase adds another layer of riprap downstream from the outlet channel to provide enhanced stability.

The extended project timeline may affect some visitors. Riverside Campground will remain closed to reservations to accommodate the additional construction, impacting the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Corps of Engineers is offering to help impacted campers with existing reservations move to another available park.

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Photo via US Army Corps of Engineers