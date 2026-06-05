Getting Ready to Festival

We’re just days away from the 50th Annual Smoky Hill River Festival bursting back to life in Salina’s Oakdale Park.

Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the four day celebration.

Anderson says one of the newest things patrons will notice at the gate is a QR code on the back page of the festival program. The feature will allow visitors to send instant feedback to staff about likes and dislikes in real time.

The information will help shape changes and improvements for next year.