Drugs and Guns Seized During Search

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ness County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) arrested a Ness City man following the execution of a search warrant Thursday morning.

According to the KBI, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, KBI agents and Ness County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 906 S. School Street in Ness City. During the search, law enforcement discovered large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and mushrooms, and seized 130 firearms. Explosive materials were also located, which required assistance from the KHP Hazardous Devices Unit to safely secure the scene before the search could resume.

Following the operation, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABC) completed a tax assessment on the seized narcotics, successfully collecting over $118,000 from the suspect for the lack of required drug tax stamps.

Chad Sunley, 45, of Ness City, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of LSD within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of mushrooms within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacturing explosive devices, possession of stolen firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

Sunley was booked into the Ness County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation remains ongoing.