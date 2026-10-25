Area Hospital Has New Face in Leadership Position

Clay County Medical Center has a new face in a leadership position.

According to the organization, Shane McClintock will be serving as the new Marketing, Communications, and Foundation Director.

McClintock brings more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting, community engagement, fundraising,

and relationship building. His passion for communication began at just eight years old, when he spent his childhood

creating homemade radio shows while his friends played video games.

Beyond broadcasting, McClintock is committed to serving others. He has been recognized by numerous organizations for his community involvement, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Love, Chloe Foundation, which honored him with its 2026 Heart of Gold Award.

McClintock and his wife, Breanna, a dental hygienist, are the parents of two sons, Trace and Drake.

When he is not working, you can find him coaching soccer, competing in BBQ events, flying drones,

collecting sports memorabilia, making pizzas to support local sports programs, cheering on the

Buffalo Bills, or enjoying a cup of coffee at Starbucks.

What excites McClintock most about joining CCMC is the opportunity to serve a mission-driven organization that puts people first.

“After meeting with Austin and the executive team, what stood out to me was how much they genuinely care about their team members and the communities they serve,” Shane said. “I love building momentum and working alongside people who want to make a difference. Being selected as the next Marketing, Communications, and Foundation Director isn’t just a new role for me, it’s an honor and a responsibility. I’m excited to get to know the team members, learn their stories, and help build an even brighter future for CCMC.”