Abilene Wins OT Thriller Over Clay Center

Pictured is Junior Kicker, Brandon Sims and Sophomore Holder, Mason Cruz. The long snap was courtesy of Senior, Cael Casteel. The picture was taken by Brad Anderson with the Abilene Reflector Chronicle.

ABILENE: The Abilene picked up their first win of the season and snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clay Center. The two rivals were tied at 14, at the end of regulation. The Tigers had the ball first in overtime and fumbled on their first play. Cowboy Sophomore, Luke Trower recovered the fumble and three plays later Junior Brandon Sims connected on a 23-yard field goal for the victory. Abilene last defeated Clay Center on August 31, 2018 in a 30-6 win.

Abilene entered Friday’s game only averaging 6.8 point per game but the Cowboy offense was hot early. The Cowboys drove to the Clay Center 13-yard line on their first series but had an interception on a tipped ball. The Cowboys would then put together a 10 play, 54-yard drive that took 6:01 off the clock for their first score. Senior, Dayven Cuba punched it in from 1 yard out to give his team a 7-0 lead with 10:11 to play in the first half. Cuba had a huge night with, unofficially, 106 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Cuba helped set up Abilene’s second touchdown, on their next possession, with a 27-yard run on their first play. Senior Quarterback, Ethan Evans, on the next play found Senior, Gabe Nichols on a 38-yard touchdown pass. The score extended the lead to 14-0 with 7:48 to play in the first half and that would be the score at halftime.

Clay Center scored on the opening possession of the second half. The Tigers put together a seven play, 60-yard drive, that was capped by a Cayden Schwab 4-yard run. The touchdown was setup by a 4th and 6 pass play at the Cowboy 17-yard line. Senior Quarterback, Ethan Leitzel, connected with Senior, Cayden Good for a 13-yard gain to the Abilene 4 yard line.

The Tigers would then tie the game, in the fourth quarter, on a 34-yard run from Jarrin Brumfield. The score came with 7:40 remaining in the game. Abilene responded with an 11-play drive into Clay Center territory but turned over the football with an interception at the Tiger 24-yard line.

The Cowboys improved to 1-4, 1-4 with the victory, while Clay Center fell to 2-3, 0-3 with the loss. Abilene unofficially totaled 244 yards of offense with 143 on the ground. Clay Center finished with 232 yards of total offense with 168 on the ground. The Cowboys will host Augusta next week. The Orioles improved to 3-2 with a 22-3 victory over Rose Hill.

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Senior, Dayven Cuba

Junior, Brandon Sims

Game Summary

2Q, 10:11 – Abilene, Dayven Cuba 1 yard run, 7-0

2Q, 7:48 – Abilene, Ethan Evans 38 yard pass to Gabe Nichols, 14-0

3Q, 8:59 – Clay Center, Cayden Schhwab 4 yard run, 14-7

4Q, 7:40 – Clay Center, Jarrin Brumfield 34 yard run, 14-14

OT – Abilene, Brandon Sims 23 yard FG, 17-14