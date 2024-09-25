A Dozen Big 12 Athletes Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalists

IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced its semifinalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, with 12 Big 12 student-athletes included in the record pool of 203 nominees.

Celebrating its 35th year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

“These 203 semifinalists reflect not only exceptional academic and athletic talent but also the deep-rooted leadership that shows a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, which is learned on the gridiron,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “The Campbell Trophy continues to represent the pinnacle of what it means to be a scholar-athlete, and this year’s candidates exemplify how football builds future leaders who will undoubtedly shape tomorrow’s world.”

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 23, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2024 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 35th Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior who will complete his final year of eligibility in the 2024 season or graduate student or graduate transfer who has already earned a degree and participating in the 2024 season; have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale; have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor; and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

Big 12 Semifinalists

Arizona: Josh Baker, Center

Arizona State: Leif Fautanu, Center

BYU: Connor Pay, Center

UCF: Ethan Barr, Linebacker

Iowa State: Beau Freyler, Defensive back

Kansas: Jared Casey, Tight end

Kansas State: Austin Moore, Linebacker

Oklahoma State: Alan Bowman, Quarterback

TCU: Jaise Oliver, Safety

Texas Tech: Tahj Brooks, Running back

Utah: Karene Reid, Linebacker

West Virginia: Garrett Greene, Quarterback