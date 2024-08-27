2025 Kansas Shrine Bowl Head Coaches Announced

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is proud to announce the selection of Dominick Dingle, Wichita Heights High School, and Garrett Michael, Sabetha High School, as the Head Coaches for the 52nd Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth. The head coaches are selected from the group of assistant coaches from the previous year’s game. Their selection is determined by a vote from the previous year’s coaching staff, camp directors and support staff. The 52nd Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be played on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City, Kansas.

The West team will be led by Wichita Heights Head Coach Dominick Dingle. Coach Dingle is entering his 7th season at Wichita Heights High School, where he has compiled an overall record of 26-27. Prior to being named the Head Coach at Wichita Heights in 2018, Dingle spent ten seasons as the Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator at Garden City High School and one season as an assistant coach at Leavenworth High School.

“First, I would like to thank God for allowing me to be selected as the Head coach of the Shrine Bowl West team. I am honored and grateful that God continues to work exceedingly and abundantly in my life,” said Coach Dominick Dingle. “This opportunity is more than I could ever ask or imagine (Eph. 3:20). I am truly blessed for the opportunity to serve a role in helping the Shriners and the Kansas Shrine Bowl continue to make a positive impact on the lives of so many young people in Kansas and around the world. I would also like to thank my family, Wichita Heights players, coaching staff, administration, and the entire Falcon Family. Without your continued support and dedication this opportunity to represent Wichita Heights in the 2025 Kansas Shrine Bowl would not be possible. Westside!”

The 2025 East squad will be led by Garrett Michael of Sabetha High School. Coach Michael led the Sabetha program for 15 years as the Head Coach, compiling an overall record of 104-59. During his leadership, the Bluejays won back-to-back 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018, while also making back-to-back runs to the state semifinals in 2022 and 2023. Along with this past summer, Coach Michael previously coached in the Kansas Shrine Bowl in 2018 as an assistant coach.

“The Kansas Shrine Bowl is #For The Kids! It’s a life-changing experience, because you’re playing for a cause much bigger than yourself. The hospital kids have a spectacular view on life and their talents top the charts. When the world gives them setbacks, the Shriners gives them bounce backs,” said Coach Garrett Michael. “I’m so humbled and honored to be selected to participate in this great event. This is the pinnacle of high school football. My father was the East Shrine Bowl head coach in 1985, so this is a dream come true for me. I wouldn’t be able to serve in this role without my faith, family, our excellent players, our outstanding coaches and the wonderful community of Sabetha. I’m beyond excited for our 2025 Shrine Bowl players, to put on a show for the state of Kansas. Go East!”

The West holds the all-time series advantage with a 31-18-2 record after the East team ended a six-year drought with a 35-26 win during the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth. The East will be looking to win consecutive games for the first time since 2015 and 2016.

“We are excited to have Coach Dingle and Coach Michael leading our teams,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director, Brice Kesler. “Not only are these two men great football coaches, but they are exceptional leaders and genuinely great people. They will not only do a great job coaching our all-star football teams, but they are perfect advocates for the bigger purpose and mission behind the Kansas Shrine Bowl.”

To learn more about the Kansas Shrine Bowl and related events visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com. The Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospital. Since 1974, nearly $4 million has been sent to Shriners Children’s thanks to the supporters of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Shriners Children’s is a world-renowned healthcare system with hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care centers and outreach locations across the globe. Shriners Children’s is dedicated to improving the lives of children every day by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.