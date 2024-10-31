2025 Big 12 Baseball Conference Schedule and Championship Bracket Format Announced

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced the 2025 baseball league schedule as well as the new bracket format for the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship. Each program will play 10 of the 13 possible opponents for a total of 30 Conference games.
Conference play will begin the weekend of March 14 and wrap up on the weekend of May 16. While most series are scheduled Friday-Sunday, games involving BYU are scheduled Thursday-Saturday. In addition, teams may move the April 18-20 series to April 17-19 by mutual agreement and the final series of the regular season is set for Thursday-Saturday.
The top 12 teams in the regular season standings will advance to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 21 to Saturday, May 24. In the new format, the top four seeds will receive a bye while the No. 5-12 seeds play four single elimination games in the first round. The winners will take on the top four seeds in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 22 with a chance to advance to the semifinals on Friday, May 23. The Championship final will be played on Saturday, May 24. All games in the tournament will be single elimination.
Arlington has hosted the Big 12 Baseball Championship five times, with the event taking place at Globe Life Field each year since 2022. The venue, which is home to the 2023 World Series-champion Texas Rangers, opened in 2020 and has hosted the 2020 World Series, 2023 World Series, and 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The Big 12 remains the only Conference to crown its postseason champion in a Major League Baseball stadium, as well as in a retractable roof facility.
Oklahoma State took home the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship for the fourth time in program history by defeating top-seeded Oklahoma 9-3 in 2024.
The Conference sent six teams to the 2024 NCAA Championships for the second consecutive year. Kansas State and West Virginia advanced to the Super Regionals to make it six straight years the Conference has featured multiple regional champions.
2025 Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule
March 14-16
Arizona State at TCU
Utah at Kansas State
Texas Tech at Houston
Baylor at Kansas
UCF at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
Cincinnati at Arizona
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
March 21-23
Arizona at West Virginia
BYU at Cincinnati (Thu.-Sat.)
Kansas at Arizona State
Kansas State at Baylor
Oklahoma State at Utah
TCU at Texas Tech
Houston at UCF
March 28-30
Arizona State at Utah
Baylor at Arizona
UCF at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas Tech at Kansas State
TCU at Houston
West Virginia at BYU
April 4-6
Arizona at Arizona State
BYU at TCU (Thu.-Sat.)
Cincinnati at Texas Tech
Houston at Baylor
Kansas at UCF
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Utah at West Virginia
April 11-13
Arizona State at Cincinnati
Baylor at Texas Tech
BYU at Utah (Thu.-Sat.)
UCF at Kansas State
Kansas at TCU
Oklahoma State at Arizona
West Virginia at Houston
April 18-20 (Games may be played Thursday-Saturday by mutual agreement)
Arizona at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
Cincinnati at West Virginia (Thu.-Sat.)
Houston at Oklahoma State (Fri.-Sun.)
Kansas State at Kansas (Fri.-Sun)
Texas Tech at Arizona State (Thu.-Sat.)
TCU at UCF (Thu.-Sat.)
Utah at Baylor (Thu.-Sat.)
April 25-27
Arizona at Texas Tech
Baylor at TCU
BYU at Arizona State (Thu.-Sat.)
Houston at Kansas State
Kansas at Utah
Oklahoma State at Cincinnati
West Virginia at UCF
May 2-4
Arizona State at Baylor
UCF at Oklahoma State
Cincinnati at Kansas
Kansas State at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)
TCU at Arizona
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Utah at Houston
May 9-11
BYU at Kansas (Thu.-Sat.)
UCF at Texas Tech
Cincinnati at TCU
Houston at Arizona State
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Utah at Arizona
West Virginia at Kansas State
May 15-17
Arizona at Houston (Thu.-Sat.)
Arizona State at Oklahoma State (Thu.-Sat.)
Baylor at UCF (Thu.-Sat.)
Kansas at West Virginia (Thu.-Sat.)
Kansas State at Cincinnati (Thu.-Sat.)
TCU at Utah (Thu.-Sat.)
Texas Tech at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)