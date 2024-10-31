2025 Big 12 Baseball Conference Schedule and Championship Bracket Format Announced

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced the 2025 baseball league schedule as well as the new bracket format for the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship. Each program will play 10 of the 13 possible opponents for a total of 30 Conference games.

Conference play will begin the weekend of March 14 and wrap up on the weekend of May 16. While most series are scheduled Friday-Sunday, games involving BYU are scheduled Thursday-Saturday. In addition, teams may move the April 18-20 series to April 17-19 by mutual agreement and the final series of the regular season is set for Thursday-Saturday.

The top 12 teams in the regular season standings will advance to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 21 to Saturday, May 24. In the new format, the top four seeds will receive a bye while the No. 5-12 seeds play four single elimination games in the first round. The winners will take on the top four seeds in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 22 with a chance to advance to the semifinals on Friday, May 23. The Championship final will be played on Saturday, May 24. All games in the tournament will be single elimination.

Arlington has hosted the Big 12 Baseball Championship five times, with the event taking place at Globe Life Field each year since 2022. The venue, which is home to the 2023 World Series-champion Texas Rangers, opened in 2020 and has hosted the 2020 World Series, 2023 World Series, and 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The Big 12 remains the only Conference to crown its postseason champion in a Major League Baseball stadium, as well as in a retractable roof facility.

Oklahoma State took home the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship for the fourth time in program history by defeating top-seeded Oklahoma 9-3 in 2024.

The Conference sent six teams to the 2024 NCAA Championships for the second consecutive year. Kansas State and West Virginia advanced to the Super Regionals to make it six straight years the Conference has featured multiple regional champions.

2025 Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule

March 14-16

Arizona State at TCU

Utah at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Houston

Baylor at Kansas

UCF at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

Cincinnati at Arizona

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

March 21-23

Arizona at West Virginia

BYU at Cincinnati (Thu.-Sat.)

Kansas at Arizona State

Kansas State at Baylor

Oklahoma State at Utah

TCU at Texas Tech

Houston at UCF

March 28-30

Arizona State at Utah

Baylor at Arizona

UCF at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas Tech at Kansas State

TCU at Houston

West Virginia at BYU

April 4-6

Arizona at Arizona State

BYU at TCU (Thu.-Sat.)

Cincinnati at Texas Tech

Houston at Baylor

Kansas at UCF

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Utah at West Virginia

April 11-13

Arizona State at Cincinnati

Baylor at Texas Tech

BYU at Utah (Thu.-Sat.)

UCF at Kansas State

Kansas at TCU

Oklahoma State at Arizona

West Virginia at Houston

April 18-20 (Games may be played Thursday-Saturday by mutual agreement)

Arizona at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

Cincinnati at West Virginia (Thu.-Sat.)

Houston at Oklahoma State (Fri.-Sun.)

Kansas State at Kansas (Fri.-Sun)

Texas Tech at Arizona State (Thu.-Sat.)

TCU at UCF (Thu.-Sat.)

Utah at Baylor (Thu.-Sat.)

April 25-27

Arizona at Texas Tech

Baylor at TCU

BYU at Arizona State (Thu.-Sat.)

Houston at Kansas State

Kansas at Utah

Oklahoma State at Cincinnati

West Virginia at UCF

May 2-4

Arizona State at Baylor

UCF at Oklahoma State

Cincinnati at Kansas

Kansas State at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)

TCU at Arizona

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Utah at Houston

May 9-11

BYU at Kansas (Thu.-Sat.)

UCF at Texas Tech

Cincinnati at TCU

Houston at Arizona State

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Utah at Arizona

West Virginia at Kansas State

May 15-17

Arizona at Houston (Thu.-Sat.)

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (Thu.-Sat.)

Baylor at UCF (Thu.-Sat.)

Kansas at West Virginia (Thu.-Sat.)

Kansas State at Cincinnati (Thu.-Sat.)

TCU at Utah (Thu.-Sat.)

Texas Tech at BYU (Thu.-Sat.)