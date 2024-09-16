2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship All-Session Tickets on Sale

All-session tickets for the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship will go on sale beginning Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. CT.

The postseason Big 12 soccer event returns to Kansas City, Missouri at CPKC Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Current. Eleven matches will be played between Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 6 and Nov. 9. Tickets will be sold exclusively via SeatGeek here.

Reserved seating will be available in sections 100-102, 103-108, 109-111 (Pitch Club), and 125-129. All-session tickets with reserved tickets range from $95-$108.

General admission seating will be housed in sections 123-124,130-132 and 133-193. All-session ticket prices for GA seating range from $82-$90.

Single-session tickets will be released at a later date.

The top 12 teams will advance to the Championship after the conclusion of the 11-game conference schedule, which begins Sept. 12.