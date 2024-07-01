2024 Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced, 12 to be Honored in Topeka, Oct. 13

Wichita, Kan. – Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Jim Dunning, Jr., announced today the selection of 12 individuals to be inducted, Sunday, Oct. 13 in Topeka.

The class includes seven individuals who have ties to Olympic competition, including a gold medalist, paralympic medalist and the only American to be named a head track and field starter for two Olympic Games. The group also includes national champion coaches, collegiate champions and All-Americans, and American-record holders.

“This is an accomplished group and one the Hall of Fame is extremely proud to recognize,” Dunning said. “They bring a considerable diversity of backgrounds and talents to the Hall. In this an Olympic year, I believe it is wonderful to shine a light on seven inductees with Olympic connections.”

The honorees include:

Dave Bingham – NAIA national champion baseball coach at Emporia State and head coach for College World Series participant Kansas

Erik Kynard – Olympic Gold Medalist High Jumper at Kansas State

Melvin Lister – National champion in the Long Jump at Leavenworth H.S., Butler County CC, and Arkansas

Mark Mangino – National Assistant Football Coach-of-the-Year at Oklahoma; and Head Coach for Orange Bowl Champion at Kansas

Ron Neugent – Swimming Gold Medalist in World University Games; and American Record-Holder at Kansas

Kelly Rankin – He’s the only American to be the head starter for two Olympic Games

Scott Russell – NCAA champ and Olympic qualifier for Canada in the Javelin at Kansas

Kevin Saunders – Bronze Medalist and Record-Holder for U.S. in Paralympic Games

Will Shields – Native Kansan, 14-year NFL veteran Kansas City Chiefs. Member, College & NFL halls of fame

Sean Snyder – Consensus All-American punter and national special teams coach of the year at Kansas State

Mark Turgeon – All-State basketball player at Topeka Hayden H.S., four-time NCAA Tournament qualifier at Kansas, Missouri Valley (Wichita State) and Big Ten Champion (Maryland) coach and conference Coach-of-the-Year.

Annette Wiles – Two-time NAIA Basketball All-American and NAIA Tournament MVP at Fort Hays State

This year’s class brings the total number of inductees to 340, with the first class in 1961 including such legends as Dr. James Naismith, Mike Ahearn, Glenn Cunningham, Walter Johnson and Jess Willard. Created by the Kansas State legislature in 1961, the hall has operated for 63 years and is located at the Wichita Boathouse.

The reception (5 p.m.), featuring heavy appetizers and refreshments, and induction ceremony (6 p.m.) will be conducted in the Sunflower Ballroom of the Hotel Topeka City Center. The venue is located at 1717 Southwest Topeka Blvd., in Topeka.

“Topeka as the location for the induction makes sense for several reasons, but the fact that all of our inductees are either from, live or competed collegiately in the Manhattan-Topeka-Lawrence-Kansas City corridor creates an opportunity for more of their family and friends to attend,” Dunning said. “This event is about the honorees, and we want to do as much as we can to make it special for them.”

Dunning said the Hall would be making an effort to invite past Olympians with Kansas ties and those past KSHOF inductees. He noted that the annual induction ceremony is not only a celebration for the incoming class, but also for past inductees. Tickets for the reception and induction ceremony are $100 and go on sale Monday, July 15 at www.kshof.org. For ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities, contact Dunning at 316-641-0162.

The KSHOF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, (EIN is: 41-2060659), and donors are eligible for tax benefits for their donation. Money raised from the donations will go towards programming and serving the community by educating our youth and community about Kansas athletes.

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2024

DAVE BINGHAM – Palo Verde (Ariz.) H.S., 1966 / Emporia State University, 1972

Played two seasons of baseball at Emporia State in 1969-70 and returned as head coach in 1973. Led Hornets to a 557-270-2 record from 1973 to 1987 and the 1978 NAIA National Championship. Selected District 10 Coach of the Year 11 times and was named NAIA Coach of the Year three times

Posted a 249-225 record at KU from 1988 to 1995, including two NCAA tournaments and one NCAA College World Series appearance in 1993

Served as an assistant coach at New Mexico and Nebraska from 2005 to 2011

Served as head coach for the U.S. in the 1984 World Cup in Havana, and as an assistant coach for the 1984 and 1988 Olympics, 1988 Baseball World Cup

Inducted to the Emporia State Athletics Hall of Fame, the NAIA Hall of Fame, the University of Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame and the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame

ERIK KYNARD – Toledo (Ohio) Rogers H.S., 2009 / Kansas State University, 2013

Two-time Ohio State High School High Jump champion

2012 London Olympics Gold Medalist at 7-7 ¾ inches and finished sixth at the 2016 Olympics; Bronze Medalist at World Indoor Championships 2014 and 2016

Career best jump is 7-9 ⅓ inches

Back-to-Back NCAA Outdoor Champion in 2012 and 2013

USTFCCCA Indoor All-American: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013; USTFCCCA Outdoor All-American: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013; USTFCCCA Midwest Field Athlete of the Year: Indoor 2011, 2012, 2013; Outdoor 2011

MELVIN LISTER – Leavenworth H.S., 1996 / Butler County Community College, 1998 / Arkansas, 2002

Won national championships in the triple jump on the high school, junior college, collegiate and elite levels.

Four-time Kansas State High School Track and Field Champion in the triple jump 1993-96; Also won the LJ 1994; 200 meters 1996; 400 meters 1996

Owns national junior college championships in the long jump and the triple jump

Five-time NCAA Champion: Outdoor 1999 LJ, 2000 TJ; Indoor 1999 TJ, 2000 TJ, LJ champ

2000 and 2004 Olympian in the TJ; 2004 Olympic Trials TJ champion (Trials Record)

2nd in LJ at 2001 USA Indoors; 5th at 2001 IAAF World Indoors

MARK MANGINO – New Castle (Pa.) H.S., 1974 / Youngstown State University, 1987

Began career as a student assistant under Bill Narduzzi and Jim Tressel at Youngstown State. Moved to the high school ranks where he was offensive coordinator at Geneva (Pa.) and head coach at Lincoln (Pa.) high schools

Returned to college football as an assistant coach under KSHOF inductee Bill Snyder in 1991 at Kansas State. Served as an assistant coach under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma from 1999 to 2001, where he won the Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant in 2000

Served as head coach at the University of Kansas from 2002 to 2009. Led KU to a 50-48 overall record and four bowl games, including a win in the 2007 Orange Bowl over Virginia Tech

The Jayhawks finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll and were ranked as high as No. 2 that year. Named AFCA, AP, Eddie Robinson, George Munger, Home Depot, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Sporting News, Walter Camp, Woody Hayes, and Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2007

Inducted to the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the KU Booth Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017

RON NEUGENT – Wichita East H.S., 1978 (Wichita Swim Club)/Southern Methodist/University of Kansas, 1983

Swam for the Wichita Swim Club in High School and was one of the top ranked youth swimmers nationally. Club was founded by KSHOF inductee and former Kansas track Coach Bob Timmons.

Over the course of two years, set five school and two Big Eight records and won two Big Eight individual titles. His mark in the 1650 freestyle still ranks as one of the best at KU and in Big Eight history.

Transferred to KU from SMU, where he earned All-America honors by finishing 11th in the 1650 freestyle at the NCAA Championships. He also finished second in the 1650 freestyle at the Southwest Conference Championships.

A member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team and the 1981 U.S. National team that traveled to Moscow. In 1979, he gained national recognition when he won the 1500-meter freestyle at the World University Games.

On Sept. 5, 1982, he set an American record for a 25-meter pool in the 1500-meter freestyle (15:01.77)

Has 15, top 10 U.S. Masters Swimming performances, including 4 firsts, 5 seconds and 3 thirds.

KELLY RANKIN – Clay Center H.S., 1958 / University of Kansas, 1962

Competed in baseball and track and field at KU. Teammate with KSHOF Inductees Billy Mills and Bill Dotson.

Began officiating career in 1968 in gymnastics and track and field. Officiated five Big Eight Championships in gymnastics from 1968 to 1972.

Served as head track and field starter for: two Olympic Games in 1984 and 1996; three U.S. Olympic Trials in 1976, 1980, and 1996; two NCAA Indoor Championships; eight NCAA Outdoor Championships; 37 NAIA Indoor Championships; 34 NAIA Outdoor Championships.

Only American to be selected as head starter for two Olympic Games.

Inducted to the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1987, the Emporia State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003, USA Track and Field Officials Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Clay Center High School Hall of Fame in 2020.

SCOTT RUSSELL – F.J. Brennan Catholic (Ontario, Canada) H.S., 1997 / University of Kansas, 2002

Two-time NCAA track and field national champion: 2002 outdoor javelin and 2002 indoor weight throw. Six-time All-American selection: indoor hammer throw in 1998, 1999, 2001, and 2002; outdoor javelin in 1999 and 2002

Won three indoor conference titles in hammer throw in 1999, 2001, and 2002; won six outdoor conference titles in javelin in 1998, 2000, and 2002, and hammer throw in 1999, 2000, and 2002

Set a KU school record in javelin in 2001 with a throw of 81.66m (267-11 ft.). Named 2002 Big 12 Conference Outdoor Performer of the Year

2002 CoSiDA Academic All-American. Set Kansas Relays javelin record in 2011 with a throw of 268-11

Finished 10th in the 2008 Olympics in the javelin representing Canada

Inducted to the KU Booth Family Hall of Athletics and the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015

KEVIN SAUNDERS – Downs H.S., 1974 / Kansas State University, 1978

Began competing in paralympic style events following injuries suffered in an explosion in 1981

Two-time paralympic bronze medalist. Won the bronze medal in the men’s pentathlon in the 1988 Seoul Paralympic Games; also competed in the discus and javelin in 1988. Won the bronze medal in the men’s pentathlon in 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games; also competed in the discus, javelin, and shot put in 1992

Also competed in the USA Games and the Pan American Games

Named to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 1989 by George H.W. Bush and reappointed to Council by Bill Clinton

Became a motivational speaker and author while competing

Named the 1995 K-State Department of Agricultural Economics Distinguished Alumni

Inducted to the Adaptive Sports USA Hall of Fame in 2016

WILL SHIELDS – Lawton (Okla.) H.S., 1988 / University of Nebraska, 1992

Born in Fort Riley, Kansas, was a consensus first-team All-American and Outland Trophy winner during final year at Nebraska. In 1999, selected to the Nebraska All-Century Team via fan poll

In 1999 Selected as offensive guard to the Walter Camp Football Foundation College Football All Century Team

Drafted in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Placed into the lineup in his first NFL game after the team’s starting left guard Dave Szott suffered an injury. The next week, the offensive line was shuffled, and was inserted as the starting right guard. He started every game from that point through his retirement after the 2006 season. Shields never missed a game during his 14-season career and his 224 games played and 223 starts were franchise records when he retired

Earned first Pro Bowl berth following the 1995 season and embarked on a string of 12 straight AFC-NFC Pro Bowl berths that ran through the end of his career. He was named first-team All-Pro in 1999, 2002, and 2003 and picked as a second-team All-Pro four other times. Named All-AFC seven times including in each of his final six seasons

He is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He joined Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas in 1999 as the only active players to be named to the Chiefs’ 40th Anniversary Team

He is a member of the College Football and NFL halls of Fame. NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2003

SEAN SNYDER – Greenville (Texas) H.S., 1988 / Kansas State University, 1994

Played one collegiate football season at Iowa before transferring to Kansas State

Played for KSHOF inductee and father Bill Snyder. Named 1991 Big Eight Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a punter. Consensus first-team All-America selection in 1992. Two-time All-Conference selection in 1991 and 1992.

The Snyders become the first father-son combo to be selected for the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Set a school record in single punt yardage with 3,572 and punt average with 44.7 in 1992

Spent twenty-six seasons as coach and administrator at Kansas State. Two-time Special Teams Coordinator of the Year selection in 2015 and 2017

Also coached at Southern California, Illinois and Kansas

Named to the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2002. Inducted to the K-State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016

MARK TURGEON – Topeka-Hayden H.S., 1983 / University of Kansas, 1987

At Hayden HS, part of two teams as a junior/senior that went 47-3 and won 2-State 4A Championships (1982-83). Two-time All-State selection

At Kansas, first basketball player to compete in four NCAA Tournaments, including 1986 Final Four; Was selected to Big Eight All-Freshman team 1984

Career: 479-275 (.635) – Jacksonville State University Head Coach 1998-2000; Wichita State University Head Coach 2000-2007 (MVC Champions; Coach of Year 2006 / 1 NCAA Tournament and 3 NIT Tournaments); Texas A&M University Head Coach 2007-2011 (4 NCAA Tournaments); University of Maryland Head Coach 2011-2021 (Big Ten Coach of Year 2016, Big Ten Championship 2020 / 5 NCAA Tournaments, 1 NIT Tournament)

Assistant Coach at Kansas 1987-1992 (NCAA Championship 1988, Final Four 1988, 1991); Oregon 1992-97; Philadelphia 76ers 1997-98

ANNETTE WILES – Sylvan Grove H.S., 1987 / Fort Hays State University, 1991

Led Fort Hays State to the 1991 NAIA National Championship with a 34-2 record. A two-time All-America selection and named the Most Valuable Player of the 1991 NAIA National Tournament

Averaged 20.4 points per game during her career. She set the program’s career points 2,407 and rebounds record with 961, while also setting records for field goals made (993), field goals attempted (1,700), field goal percentage (.584), free-throws made (421), free-throws attempted (554), and blocked shots (142)

A member of the Fort Hays State and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference halls of fame

Enjoyed a long career as a head coach with a career mark of 409-227 (.643), coaching seven years at Bethany (Kan.) College, eight years at Fort Hays State, and seven years at Minnesota-Duluth

She led three teams to NCAA Tournament appearances, which included 2005 at Fort Hays State and 2010 and 2012 at Minnesota-Duluth and led Bethany College to four NAIA national tournament appearances

KSHOF Nomination Criteria

To be placed on the KSHOF Ballot, nominees must accomplish all of the following:

Meet the criteria for Kansas ties as outlined below.

Meet the criteria for the waiting period as outlined below.

If being nominated for excellence at the college level, the nominee must be an inductee of their own college or university hall of fame or have their jersey retired. Note: this may be waived if the nominee’s school does not have a hall of fame or jersey retirement program. ​



Athletes must meet any two of the following:

Born in Kansas.

Maintained residence in Kansas a minimum of two years prior to retirement.

Graduated from a Kansas high school and competed for a minimum of two years while attending that school.

Competed for a Kansas junior college, college, and/or university a minimum of two years.

Competed professionally while living in Kansas a minimum of five years.

Coaches must meet any one of the following:

Born in Kansas AND lived in Kansas a minimum of five years.

Graduated from a Kansas high school or college AND attended a minimum of two years combined at a Kansas HS or college.

Coached at a Kansas high school for a minimum of 10 years as Head Coach.

Coached at a Kansas college, university, or junior college, a minimum of five years as Head Coach.

Coached professionally while maintaining permanent residence in Kansas a minimum of five years.



​​Waiting Period