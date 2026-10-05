Preparing For the Prairie Paws Transition

Big changes at Salina Animal Services will soon be visible.

Salina City Commissioners got things going with a decision last week to let Prairie Paws take over operations of the Salina Animal Shelter.

Prairie Paws Executive Director Vanessa Cowie tells KSAL News they have already started the process of negotiating a contract. She says it could take up to six weeks to finalize a deal.

Cowie says once a deal is done things will start moving pretty quickly and changes will become visible. She anticipates Prairie Paws taking over operations by late November or early December, with a “launch day” probably in December.

While Prairie Paws will operate the shelter, they will not be in charge of the animal control enforcement portion. Cowie says that will be the city’s responsibility, and will more than likely be a Salina Police Department function.

Prairie Paws was founded in 1946. It was originally just a local animal shelter in Ottawa, Kansas.

Cowie got her start at the animal shelter in Salina, first as a volunteer, then as an animal control officer, and eventually became the executive director. She was hired by Prairie Paws in Ottawa during the pandemic. Under Cowie’s guidance it has become a regional animal welfare organization that operates municipal shelters.

Salina will the fourth Prairie Paws facility, joining Ottawa, Emporia, and Manhattan. The organization has agreements with three counties and 27 cities.

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Prairie Paws Executive Director Vanessa Cowie on KSAL