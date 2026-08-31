Woman Arrested After Shotgun Incident  

A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing a male with a shotgun.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the case dates back to August 16th.

The victim was at a residence located on the 4200 block of E Crawford where he was trying to have a conversation with a female acquaintance. It became an argument, and the female suspect allegedly picked up a shovel and tried to strike him, hitting him on his hands.

The male then tried to restrain her. She head-butted him, injuring his lip.

The woman went back into the residence, grabbed a shotgun, and started chasing the man with it. She pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t go off.

Police located the female suspect and booked her into the Saline County Jail on August 30th.

The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Ashlee Arneson of Salina. She was arrested on charges which could include aggravated battery, attempted voluntary manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, and domestic battery.