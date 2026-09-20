Special Constitution Day at Eisenhower Library

Constitution Day was extra special for 39 people from 21 nations at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene. They participated in a naturalization ceremony.

As family and friends gathered in support, each raised their right hand and officially becameU.S. citizens.

All of the new citizens received a full size American flag courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation.

The “Ike’s Work” exhibit which is currently which is currently on display at the museum celebrates America’s 250th anniversary and pays tribute to the legacy of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Centered on Eisenhower’s personal list of top administration achievements, the exhibit showcases archival documents and letters from American citizens to the President, illustrating his commitment to connecting with everyday Americans. The experience invites visitors to explore the profound impact of his leadership and reflect on the enduring role of citizen engagement in democracy.

The 2026 programming season celebrates America’s 250th anniversary and examines President Eisenhower’s top accomplishments in the continual pursuit of a more perfect Union. These programs are made possible courtesy of The Eisenhower Foundation.

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