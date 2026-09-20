Kansas Falls to Arizona State in Inaugural Union Jack Classic

Picture courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Kansas fell to Arizona State, 24-17, in the inaugural Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

The Jayhawks fall to 1-2 (0-1 Big 12), while Arizona State improves to 2-1 (1-0 Big 12) on the season.

Kansas totaled 414 total yards of offense while holding Arizona State to 228 yards. Kansas held the Sun Devils to just 3.5 yards per play but turned the ball over three times, while Arizona State did not commit any turnovers.

Arizona State scored first by converting its first drive of the game into three points, as Sun Devil kicker Carson Smith connected on a 39-yard field goal to give Arizona State a 3-0 lead. Kansas was unable to capitalize in the first quarter, coming up empty on its first two drives.

Kansas found a spark in the second quarter on a 72-yard punt return touchdown by sophomore Tate Nagy. Nagy fielded the punt, navigated down the Arizona State sideline and went 72-yards to give Kansas a 7-3 lead with just under 11 minutes remaining in the first half. It was Kansas’ first punt return touchdown since 2023.

Kansas’ defense held strong for much of the first half as the Jayhawks got to Arizona State’s quarterback Carter Boley twice in the first half with sacks from Leroy Harris III and David Santiago. Harris was able to strip the ball from Boley, marking his second-straight game with a forced fumble.

Arizona State was able to strike back with just 20 seconds left in the first half on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Boley to Reed Harris to bring the score to 10-7 going into halftime.

On the first play of the second half, Arizona State struck again on a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown by Jaren Hamilton to take a 17-7 lead.

Following a Kansas fumble that Arizona State returned to KU’s 2-yard line, the Sun Devils punched it in for their second touchdown on a quarterback sneak by Boley. Arizona State led 24-7 with 12:30 remaining in the game.

Trailing 24-7, Kansas marched down the field and Nagy scored his second touchdown of the game on a 38-yard strike from Marshall. The touchdown marked Nagy’s second career receiving touchdown and brought Kansas to within 10 points with under seven minutes remaining in the game.

Kansas brought the game to within single digits with under five minutes remaining as Kansas drove into Sun Devil territory and converted on a 46-yard field goal to make the score 24-17 with 3:51 remaining in the game.

However, Arizona State was able to run out the clock in the closing minutes to take the inaugural Union Jack Classic, 24-17.

Kansas will travel back to Lawrence with an open week ahead before hosting Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 3 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time and tv designation will be announced next week.