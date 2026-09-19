Spilled Haybales Cause Crash

Two people suffered possible injuries when a vehicle they were in crashed into haybales that had spilled out onto a highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a truck was headed east on K-18 Highway when loads of round hay bales dropped onto the highway from its trailer. A GMC Yukon headed west on K-18 when it crashed into the hay bales.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger both suffered possible minor injuries. They are identified as 31-year-old Whitney Swisher from Lorraine and 60-year-old Connie Sonnier from Lincoln.

The crash happened at around 3:15 Friday afternoon