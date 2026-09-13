COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 5 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference completed most of its third week of the 2026 fall competition with all but two football teams playing their second games of the season Saturday.

Sterling will play at Ottawa today to complete the third week.

The 2nd week of KCAC football action saw Kansas Wesleyan defeated Avila 35-28, Friends defeated Bethel 83-24, McPherson defeated Tabor 21-13, Evangel defeat Southwestern 31-13 and Bethany defeated Saint Mary 32-31.

The KCAC men’s and women’s soccer teams and the KCAC volleyball teams also saw a full week of action this past week.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 against Benedictine on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Mount Mercer on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Clarke Iowa 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-0 against Hastings on Tuesday. … The Lion men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Hastings on Wednesday. The Lions lost 7-0 against Southwest Baptist on Friday. … The Lion football team lost 35-28 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Randall 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Swedes defeated Hesston 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 14-0 against Paul Quinn on Monday. … The Swede men’s soccer team will return to the pitch at Sterling on Wednesday. … The Swede football team defeated Saint Mary 32-31 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers volleyball team lost 3-0 against Midwestern State on Tuesday. … The Lady Threshers soccer team will return to the pitch on Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan. … The Thresher men’s soccer team will return to the pitch on Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan. … The Thresher football team lost 83-24 against Friends on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team went 2-0 on Saturday in the Evangel Classic, defeating Southwestern 3-0 and Stephens 3-0. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 2-1 against Southwest Christian on Monday. … The Valor men’s soccer team will return to the pitch on Wednesday against Oklahoma Wesleyan. … The Valor football team defeated Southwestern 31-13 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Haskell 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated St. Louis Health, Science & Pharmacy 3-0 and Central Baptist 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Oklahoma Science & Health 1-0 on Tuesday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team tied Missouri Baptist 3-3 on Wednesday. … The Falcon football team defeated Bethel 83-24 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team tied Concordia 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Mission 5-3 on Wednesday. … The Coyote football team defeated Avila 35-28 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

Volleyball – The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Central Christian 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Central Christian 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Saint Mary Nebraska on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Central Christian 4-1 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Tabor 21-13 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team will return to the court on Wednesday against Evangel. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied John Brown 1-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated John Brown 4-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday, defeating Columbia 3-0 and losing 3-2 against Central Methodist. … The Lady Brave soccer team defeated Mission 12-0 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s soccer team defeated Midland 3-0 on Saturday. … The Brave football team will host Sterling on Sunday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-1 against Peru State on Tuesday. The Lady Spire lost 3-0 against Columbia on Friday. The Lady Spires went 1-1 on Saturday, defeated Saint Ambroise 3-0 and losing 3-0 against Viterbo. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 4-0 against Briar Cliff on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team tied Iowa Northwestern 2-2 on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 32-31 against Bethany on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Randall 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Moundbuilders went 0-2 on Saturday in the Evangel Classic, losing 3-0 against Evangel and 3-0 against Stephens. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 3-0 against Southern Nazarene on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Panhandle on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 4-0 against Southwest Christian on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team lost 31-13 against Evangel on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Champion Christian 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 4-0 against Hesston on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Central Christian 2-1 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team defeated Ecclesia College 4-1 on Monday. The Warriors lost 1-0 against Hesston on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 4-1 against Central Christian on Saturday. … The Warrior football team will play at Ottawa on Sunday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team defeated Hesston 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team tied Mount Marty 0-0 on Friday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Mount Mercy on Friday. … The Bluejay football team lost 21-13 against McPherson on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Northwestern 2-0 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team lost 3-2 against Concordia on Saturday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 2 0 2 0

Tabor 1 0 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 1 1 2 1

Sterling 0 1 0 2

Avila 0 1 0 3

Saint Mary 0 1 0 3

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 2 0 3 0

McPherson 1 0 3 0

Evangel 1 0 3 0

Southwestern 1 1 2 1

Bethany 0 1 1 2

Bethel 0 3 0 3

September 12

Friends 83, Bethel 24

McPherson 21, Tabor 13

Evangel 31, Southwestern 13

Kansas Wesleyan 35, Avila 28

Bethany 32, Saint Mary 31

September 13

Sterling at Ottawa

September 19

Bethel at Kansas Wesleyan

Evangel at McPherson

Avila at Saint Mary

Ottawa at Southwestern

Bethany at Sterling

Tabor at Friends

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Sterling 0 0 9 0

McPherson 0 0 11 2

Friends 0 0 8 6

Avila 0 0 9 7

Evangel 0 0 8 7

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 5 6

York 0 0 5 6

Southwestern 0 0 4 6

Saint Mary 0 0 5 8

Ottawa 0 0 3 7

Tabor 0 0 4 10

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 4 11

Bethany 0 0 2 10

Bethel 0 0 1 7

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 2 0 1 2 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 0 0 0 0

York 3 1 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 3 1 1 0 0 0

Bethany 2 2 0 0 0 0

Friends 2 2 1 0 0 0

Evangel 1 1 1 0 0 0

McPherson 1 2 1 0 0 0

Sterling 1 5 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 2 1 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 2 2 0 0 0

Bethel 0 2 3 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 4 0 0 0 0

Avilan 0 6 0 0 1 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

York 0 0 0 2 0 2

McPherson 0 0 0 4 1 0

Bethel 0 0 0 1 1 0

Avila 0 0 0 1 1 1

Sterling 0 0 0 2 3 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 1 2 2

Saint Mary 0 0 0 1 2 0

Tabor 0 0 0 1 2 2

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 1 3 1

Ottawa 0 0 0 1 3 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 1 4 0

Evangel 0 0 0 1 4 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 2 0

Friends 0 0 0 0 2 1