Aerobatic National Championships Underway Over Salina

The national championships are underway. The International Aerobatic Club is hosting the nation’s premier aerobatic pilots in the skies over Salina as the 2026 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships takes flight Sunday through Friday at the Salina Regional Airport.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, spectators will witness world-class aerobatic competition as pilots from across the country vie for national titles in precision flying and breathtaking aerial maneuvers. The contest highlights not only the skill and discipline of the nation’s top aerobatic competitors but also Salina’s reputation as a hub for aviation excellence.

Event Highlights:

Dates: Sunday, September 20 – Friday, September 25, 2026

Spectator Viewing: Fossett Plaza, 2035 Beechcraft Road

Live Stream: Available on the International Aerobatic Club’s YouTube channel @EAAIAC

Schedule: The official contest schedule, including flight times, is posted on the IAC website at https://www.iac.org/nationals

Salina has proudly hosted the U.S. Nationals since 2019, offering an ideal central location and world-class facilities for both pilots and fans.

“Hosting the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships once again is an honor for the Salina community,” said Salina Airport Authority Executive Director Pieter Miller. “This event draws aviation enthusiasts from across the country and puts Salina on the national stage.”

The Salina Airport Authority, local partners, and volunteers are excited to welcome competitors, judges, and visitors for an unforgettable week celebrating the precision and artistry of aerobatic flight.

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Photo via International Aerobatic Club