Statewide Job Fair Thursday

Jobseekers and employers currently seeking employment in Kansas can participate in a statewide job fair this week.

A Virtual Statewide Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24.

The Virtual Job Fair format allows anyone searching for a new job to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating employers.

This month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as they might be asked to engage in an interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in Virtual Job Fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.