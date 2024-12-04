Woman Allegedly Punches Cleaning Lady

A disturbance at an apartment complex leads to the arrest of a Salina woman.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 53-year-old Patania Sumners was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after she had a physical altercation with the cleaning woman. Police say around 3pm, a 39-year-old female was cleaning Sumners apartment at President’s Place on S. 8th when she became enraged with the woman for moving some items in the bathroom.

She reportedly grabbed the cleaning woman by the hair and dragged her into the bathroom, striking her several times in the face with a fist before the victim pulled away.

Sumners called police, who responded and placed her under arrest for battery and aggravated kidnapping.

The victim also had an earring torn from her ear during the assault and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.