“Hands Off” Protestors Gather in Salina

Over a million people took part in anti-Trump protests Saturday. Rallies were held in all 50 states, as well as around the world, in response to the Trump administration’s actions.

Organizers of the “Hands Off” protests also took aim at Elon Musk saying they have three demands: “an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration; an end to slashing federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs working people rely on; and an end to the attacks on immigrants, trans people, and other communities.”

As part of the effort, events were held across Kansas, including in Salina. They filled the streets in Topeka, Lawrence, Wichita, Kansas City, Salina and elsewhere.

As part of Kansas events, hundreds of protesters gathered at the state capitol in Topeka for a rally. Protesters took to the streets of downtown Wichita, Kansas City, and Lawrence. In Salina over 50 people gathered at the City / County Building in support of the effort.

_ _ _

Courtesy photos