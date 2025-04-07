PREP – NCKL Spring Week 3 Recap

As the North Central Kansas League settles into the midst of the 2025 spring season, the Chapman Lady Irish are making their name known in the softball standings with a 6-0, 2-0 record.
The Concordia Panthers currently leads the NCKL baseball standings with a 4-0, 2-0 record while Rock Creek and Clay Center join the Mustangs with identical 2-0 NCKL records.
Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:
ABILENE
The Cowgirl softball team got swept by Topeka High on Tuesday, losing 11-4 and 11-5. The Cowgirls were scheduled to play doubleheader at Concordia on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled for April 25. … The Cowboy baseball team got swept by Concordia on Friday, losing 5-4 and 4-3.
CHAPMAN
The Lady Irish softball team opened NCKL play on Tuesday by sweeping Clay Center 6-1 and 12-5. The Lady Irish swept a doubleheader at Valley Heights on Thursday, winning 6-0 and 18-0. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept by Clay Center on Tuesday, losing 17-4 and 9-2.
CLAY CENTER
The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Chapman on Monday, losing 6-1 and 12-5. … The Tiger baseball team swept Chapman on Tuesday, winning 17-4 and 9-2.
CONCORDIA
The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Beloit on Tuesday, losing 6-4 and 12-6. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Abilene on Friday, but that doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up on April 25. … The Panther baseball team swept Beloit on Monday, winning 8-1 and 5-2. The Panthers swept Abilene on Friday, winning 5-4 and 4-3.
MARYSVILLE
The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Chapman on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team was scheduled to host Nemaha Central in a single game on Friday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later.
ROCK CREEK
The Lady Mustang softball team split a doubleheader against Wamego on Thursday, winning the opener 2-0, but losing the second game 11-0. … The Mustang baseball team swept Wamego on Thursday, winning 1-0 and 9-0.
WAMEGO
The Lady Rader softball team opened its season on Thursday by splitting a doubleheader against Rock Creek on Thursday. The Lady Raiders lost the opener 2-0 but bounced back to win the 2nd game 11-0. … The Red Raider baseball team got swept by Rock Creek on Thursday, losing 1-0 and 9-0.
2025 NCKL Softball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Chapman 2 0 6 0
Concordia 0 0 2 2
Marysville 0 0 3 1
Rock Creek 1 1 3 1
Wamego 1 1 1 1
Abilene 0 0 0 4
Clay Center 0 2 0 6
Tuesday, April 1
Topeka High 11, Abilene 4
Topeka High 11, Abilene 5
Beloit 6, Concordia 4
Beloit 12, Concordia 6
Chapman 6, Clay Center 1
Chapman 12, Clay Center 5
Thursday, April 3
Chapman 6, Valley Heights 0
Chapman 18, Valley Heights 0
Rock Creek 2, Wamego 0
Wamego 11, Rock Creek 0
Friday, April 5
Abilene at Concordia – PPD to April 25
Abilene at Concordia – PPD to April 25
2025 NCKL Baseball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Concordia 2 0 4 0
Rock Creek 2 0 5 2
Clay Center 2 0 4 2
Marysville 0 0 2 0
Chapman 0 2 2 2
Wamego 0 2 1 2
Abilene 0 2 0 4
Monday, March 31
Concordia 8, Beloit 1
Concordia 5, Beloit 2
Tuesday, April 1
Clay Center 17, Chapman 4
Clay Center 9, Chapman 2
Thursday, April 3
Rock Creek 1, Wamego 0
Rock Creek 9, Wamego 0
Friday, April 4
Concordia 5, Abilene 4
Concordia 8, Abilene 3
Nemaha Central at Marysville, ppd