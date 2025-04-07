PREP – NCKL Spring Week 3 Recap

As the North Central Kansas League settles into the midst of the 2025 spring season, the Chapman Lady Irish are making their name known in the softball standings with a 6-0, 2-0 record.

The Concordia Panthers currently leads the NCKL baseball standings with a 4-0, 2-0 record while Rock Creek and Clay Center join the Mustangs with identical 2-0 NCKL records.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept by Topeka High on Tuesday, losing 11-4 and 11-5. The Cowgirls were scheduled to play doubleheader at Concordia on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled for April 25. … The Cowboy baseball team got swept by Concordia on Friday, losing 5-4 and 4-3.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team opened NCKL play on Tuesday by sweeping Clay Center 6-1 and 12-5. The Lady Irish swept a doubleheader at Valley Heights on Thursday, winning 6-0 and 18-0. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept by Clay Center on Tuesday, losing 17-4 and 9-2.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Chapman on Monday, losing 6-1 and 12-5. … The Tiger baseball team swept Chapman on Tuesday, winning 17-4 and 9-2.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Beloit on Tuesday, losing 6-4 and 12-6. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Abilene on Friday, but that doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up on April 25. … The Panther baseball team swept Beloit on Monday, winning 8-1 and 5-2. The Panthers swept Abilene on Friday, winning 5-4 and 4-3.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Chapman on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team was scheduled to host Nemaha Central in a single game on Friday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team split a doubleheader against Wamego on Thursday, winning the opener 2-0, but losing the second game 11-0. … The Mustang baseball team swept Wamego on Thursday, winning 1-0 and 9-0.

WAMEGO

The Lady Rader softball team opened its season on Thursday by splitting a doubleheader against Rock Creek on Thursday. The Lady Raiders lost the opener 2-0 but bounced back to win the 2nd game 11-0. … The Red Raider baseball team got swept by Rock Creek on Thursday, losing 1-0 and 9-0.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 2 0 6 0

Concordia 0 0 2 2

Marysville 0 0 3 1

Rock Creek 1 1 3 1

Wamego 1 1 1 1

Abilene 0 0 0 4

Clay Center 0 2 0 6

Tuesday, April 1

Topeka High 11, Abilene 4

Topeka High 11, Abilene 5

Beloit 6, Concordia 4

Beloit 12, Concordia 6

Chapman 6, Clay Center 1

Chapman 12, Clay Center 5

Thursday, April 3

Chapman 6, Valley Heights 0

Chapman 18, Valley Heights 0

Rock Creek 2, Wamego 0

Wamego 11, Rock Creek 0

Friday, April 5

Abilene at Concordia – PPD to April 25

Abilene at Concordia – PPD to April 25

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Concordia 2 0 4 0

Rock Creek 2 0 5 2

Clay Center 2 0 4 2

Marysville 0 0 2 0

Chapman 0 2 2 2

Wamego 0 2 1 2

Abilene 0 2 0 4

Monday, March 31

Concordia 8, Beloit 1

Concordia 5, Beloit 2

Tuesday, April 1

Clay Center 17, Chapman 4

Clay Center 9, Chapman 2

Thursday, April 3

Rock Creek 1, Wamego 0

Rock Creek 9, Wamego 0

Friday, April 4

Concordia 5, Abilene 4

Concordia 8, Abilene 3

Nemaha Central at Marysville, ppd