PREP – NCKL Spring Week 3 Recap

By Christian D Orr April 7, 2025

As the North Central Kansas League settles into the midst of the 2025 spring season, the Chapman Lady Irish are making their name known in the softball standings with a 6-0, 2-0 record.

The Concordia Panthers currently leads the NCKL baseball standings with a 4-0, 2-0 record while Rock Creek and Clay Center join the Mustangs with identical 2-0 NCKL records.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept by Topeka High on Tuesday, losing 11-4 and 11-5. The Cowgirls were scheduled to play doubleheader at Concordia on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled for April 25. … The Cowboy baseball team got swept by Concordia on Friday, losing 5-4 and 4-3.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team opened NCKL play on Tuesday by sweeping Clay Center 6-1 and 12-5. The Lady Irish swept a doubleheader at Valley Heights on Thursday, winning 6-0 and 18-0. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept by Clay Center on Tuesday, losing 17-4 and 9-2.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Chapman on Monday, losing 6-1 and 12-5. … The Tiger baseball team swept Chapman on Tuesday, winning 17-4 and 9-2.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Beloit on Tuesday, losing 6-4 and 12-6. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Abilene on Friday, but that doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up on April 25. … The Panther baseball team swept Beloit on Monday, winning 8-1 and 5-2. The Panthers swept Abilene on Friday, winning 5-4 and 4-3.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Chapman on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team was scheduled to host Nemaha Central in a single game on Friday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team split a doubleheader against Wamego on Thursday, winning the opener 2-0, but losing the second game 11-0. … The Mustang baseball team swept Wamego on Thursday, winning 1-0 and 9-0.

WAMEGO

The Lady Rader softball team opened its season on Thursday by splitting a doubleheader against Rock Creek on Thursday. The Lady Raiders lost the opener 2-0 but bounced back to win the 2nd game 11-0. … The Red Raider baseball team got swept by Rock Creek on Thursday, losing 1-0 and 9-0.

 

 

 

 

 

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Chapman             2              0                              6              0

Concordia            0              0                              2              2

Marysville           0              0                              3              1

Rock Creek         1              1                              3              1

Wamego              1              1                              1              1

Abilene                0              0                              0              4

Clay Center         0              2                              0              6

Tuesday, April 1

Topeka High 11, Abilene 4

Topeka High 11, Abilene 5

Beloit 6, Concordia 4

Beloit 12, Concordia 6

Chapman 6, Clay Center 1

Chapman 12, Clay Center 5

Thursday, April 3

Chapman 6, Valley Heights 0

Chapman 18, Valley Heights 0

Rock Creek 2, Wamego 0

Wamego 11, Rock Creek 0

Friday, April 5

Abilene at Concordia – PPD to April 25

Abilene at Concordia – PPD to April 25

 

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Concordia            2              0                              4              0

Rock Creek         2              0                              5              2

Clay Center         2              0                              4              2

Marysville           0              0                              2              0

Chapman             0              2                              2              2

Wamego              0              2                              1              2

Abilene                0              2                              0              4

Monday, March 31

Concordia 8, Beloit 1

Concordia 5, Beloit 2

Tuesday, April 1

Clay Center 17, Chapman 4

Clay Center 9, Chapman 2

Thursday, April 3

Rock Creek 1, Wamego 0

Rock Creek 9, Wamego 0

Friday, April 4

Concordia 5, Abilene 4

Concordia 8, Abilene 3

Nemaha Central at Marysville, ppd

 