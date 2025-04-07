Teens Hurt in Crash

A couple of teens were hurt when a 16-year-old driver took a truck on a wild ride in a single-vehicle-crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Benjamin Pflughoeft of Claflin was driving a Ford F 150 pickup truck headed west on K-4 Highway. For an unknown reason the truck crossed the center line, went into the eastbound lanes, and crossed over into the south ditch. It continued in the ditch, vaulted an embankment, and came to rest after striking a railroad bridge.

Pflughoeft was transported by EMS to the hospital in Great Bend to be treated for suspected serious injuries. 13-year-old passenger Brody Pflughoeft also was transported to the hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 6:45 Sunday evening on K-4 Highway in Barton County seven miles east of Hoisington.