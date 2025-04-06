Games, Legos & Skateboards Oh My!

From video games, Pokemon cards, Legos, Hot Wheels, skateboards and much more, this new store in Salina has it all.

Retro Realm on 713 Bishop holds a wide range of merchandise that cater to children and adults. Co-Owner Albert De Leon tells KSAL News he wants to create a fun environment, by selling items that impacts all age groups. De Leon stated that he was re-selling items online before he opened the store with his friend/Co-Owner, Dylan Vessey.

“I have been re-selling items for a while and my friend has always wanted to start a business. So, we thought to collaborate and open up this store” said De Leon.

Not only does Retro Realm carry items such cards, games and skateboards, but according to De Leon they plan on adding bicycles in the mix with their large range of products.

Visit Retro Realm on 713 Bishop from Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm.

For their Facebook page, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574486316147

Photos Courtesy of Retro Realm: